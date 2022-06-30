ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

R. Kelly Hero to Zero

By Orlando
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR. Kelly was a hero to many. I’m from Gary, Indiana where all influences come from Chicago. So as R. Kelly hit big time, it was like my generations Michael Jackson. Local kids dreamed of getting this opportunity, so he was a hood hero to many. I was always telling my...

Comments / 8

Gregory Pigram
3d ago

R Kelly is still facing charges against him in Minnesota and Chicago he is gone with the wind 🌬️. Bye Felicia

