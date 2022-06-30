Pikesville man charged in armed road rage incident, MSP says
4 days ago
ABINGDON, Md. — Troopers arrested a Pikesville man Wednesday in connection with a road rage incident in which a man allegedly pointed a gun at another driver. Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 6:20 p.m. for...
EASTON, Md.- A man has been killed following a shooting in Easton Sunday evening. Easton Police says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. at 108 Prospect Ave. Officers began life saving measures until Talbot County Paramedics arrived. On the way to the University of Maryland, Easton Hospital, the he died from his injuries.
Easton Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday evening. According to the Easton Police Department, the incident occurred around 6:21 p.m. as officers were dispatched to 108 Prospect Avenue in Easton, Maryland. Upon arrival, police say they located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers...
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Townsend woman was arrested Saturday after assaulting a Dewey Beach Police officer. Dewey Beach police say that just after midnight officers were attempting to arrest a man for an altercation, when Kylee B. Pitts, 25, of Townsend, became disorderly and refused to leave the area. Pitts was then told she was being arrested for disorderly conduct. She began to walk away. When officers tried to put her in handcuffs, she began to assault the officer. Other officers arrived to help and she was taken into custody.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A car crashed into a Family Dollar store in the Belair - Edison neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon. Baltimore City Police are on the scene of the crash along with medics on the 4500 block of Erdman Ave. The vehicle visibly damaged the windows and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities.
Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities.
The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel.
The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said.
On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue.
This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities.
An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 29, 2022, in the Camden-Wyoming area as Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area...
A 20-year-old driver died in a crash on a street on "Good Luck Road" this week in Prince George's County. Chris Brian Orellana, of Lanham, was heading east when he lost control of his car and crossed the double yellow line, hitting a westbound minivan around 8:35 p.m. on June 28, PGPD said.
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a suspected shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in Baltimore City. At 3:33 p.m., the MDTA Police received calls for a possible road rage incident between the drivers of a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895). A preliminary investigation suggests that …
A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery and a subsequent police shootout in 2020, authorities announced. Andre Smith and Stephen Warren, who was sentenced to 90 years behind bars, broke into a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover in August 2020, and threatened a mother and her daughter, Prince George's County Police said.
PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — Fourteen vehicles were involved in three separate crashes Saturday morning on the Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge, police said. Maryland State Police told 11 News the three crashes happened at the same time on the bridge carrying the northbound lanes of Interstate 95. No serious...
WASHINGTON — Two men were struck and killed Saturday evening when a truck crashed into a firework stand in northeast D.C., a spokesperson with the D.C. Police Department said. The crash happened at a gas station located on the corner of Minnesota Avenue NE and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week, according to authorities.
Investigators are searching for Brandie Melany Diaz who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 28 in the Woodlawn area, police said.
Diaz is 5’2 and 110 pounds, according to authorities.
Anyone who has seen Diaz or who has information on her whereabouts please call 911 or 410-887-1340.
UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on …
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred in Baltimore overnight, with one person killed, a woman injured and a man in critical condition. On Saturday at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment in East Baltimore.
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old boy from Maryland has been arrested for the killing of a 16-year-old girl shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on June 19 in the 4400 block of 3rd Street. Officers responded to the scene and found a 16-year-old girl...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police are trying to identify the individual in a released photo. Authorities state that the Person of Interest is wanted for questioning in connection to a trespassing incident that occurred on May 28, 2022, in the 100 Block of West South Street.
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County police charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing Thursday morning at a hotel. Erik Sean Meister, 43, of Elkridge, was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dereck Thurman Williams, 60, of Elkridge, police said. County police said officers were...
