Billy Duane Renison went to be with his Lord Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, his funeral service will be 9:30 A.M. Tuesday, July 5 th , 2022, at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, with Billy’s great nephew Daniel Mosburg officiating, and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery.

CLINTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO