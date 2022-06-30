Where To Watch The Best Fireworks In Michigan

Photo: Getty Images

Fireworks and the July 4 go hand in hand. In fact, the tradition of setting off fireworks to celebrate America's independence began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, which was the first organized celebration of Independence Day, according to History.com . Ship's cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies. Pennsylvania Evening Post reported, “at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with thirteen rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.” The Sons of Liberty also set off fireworks over Boston Common the same night.

A fireworks display is never too far away on Independence Day . But if you're looking to watch the best fireworks in your state, we're here to help. PureWow compiled a list of all the best firework displays in every state. They named the West Grand Traverse Bay Fireworks in Traverse City as the best of the best in Michigan . Here's what they had to say about it.

The fireworks display over West Grand Traverse Bay means great viewing spots all at Open Space Park, Clinch Park Marina, Bryant Park and West End Beach. Pack a cooler—preferably filled with fresh-picked, local cherries and lemonade.

