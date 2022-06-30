Thomas Rhett's Youngest Child Looks Just Like Her Sisters In Sweet New Pic

Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett posted a new photo of his youngest daughter, and his social media followers can’t get over the cuteness — or the resemblance.

Rhett’s fans gushed that the country hitmaker keeps “hitting copy and paste” when it comes to genetics, noting the resemblance between Lillie Carolina and her sisters. Others exclaimed that she looks exactly like her superstar dad: “They all look just alike!!! Adorable!!!,” “Your genes are STRONG,” “so cute!! looks like you!,” “What a gorgeous baby!”

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins , welcomed their fourth daughter in November . The proud parents introduced Lillie Carolina in heartwarming Instagram posts. Rhett hailed Akins “my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go! ” Akins added in her own post that “our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy.”

Lillie Carolina joined big sisters Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (2). Heading into the first holiday season as a family of six, Akins shared a festive family selfie in matching Christmas pajamas. Rhett previously said that he and his wife have “always wanted a big family,” so they couldn’t wait to add Lillie Carolina.

See her sweet photo here :