Steelers Predicted to Land Star CB in 2023 NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqJNY_0gQumUVz00

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves a secondary star in an early 2023 mock draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are operating with Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and Cam Sutton at cornerback in 2022, but some believe that will change next season.

In ESPN's early mock draft for 2023 , Matt Miller predicts the Steelers land Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo with the sixth-overall pick. The selection comes after the Steelers finish the 2022 season 7-10.

"With rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett on the roster, the Steelers could look to improve in other places," Miller wrote. "If the 6-foot-2 corner can make plays without 10 future NFL starters around him, his coverage ability and physical traits will put him in the running for CB1 in this class."

Ringo finished the 2021 season with 26 tackles, one for a loss, one sack, two interceptions and eight passes defended. He took one of his two interceptions back for a touchdown in the National Championship against Alabama.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Seahawks#Mike Tomlin#American Football#Steelers Predicted#Land Star Cb#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Espn#Cb1#Tre Norwood#Baker Mayfield
AllSteelers

