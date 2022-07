The names of the individuals involved in a two vehicle accident in Wood County earlier this week have been released. The accident occured in Wood County at the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy GG Wednesday just after 8pm. The initial investigation indicates a Sport Utility vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Nicole Francis of Marshfield, failed to yield the right away from Hwy GG while crossing Hwy 173.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO