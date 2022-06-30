ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy your summer with these tips for the perfect staycation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith record high gas prices, flight cancellations and soaring inflation, it may be...

TODAY.com

Americans brace for severe delays on Fourth of July holiday weekend

Travel troubles are showing no signs of letting up as the Fourth of July holiday weekend kicks into high gear. Hundreds of flights already cancelled and the nation’s highways are packed, with close to record numbers of Americans hitting the road despite high gas prices. NBC’s George Solis reports for Saturday TODAY.July 2, 2022.
GAS PRICE
TODAY.com

Is Walmart open on the 4th of July? Here are the store’s holiday hours

Whether you're spending the day by the lake or enjoying a backyard cookout, there's nothing better than celebrating our country's independence with the people you love most. As you put the finishing touches on your Instagram-worthy celebration, you may find yourself needing some last-minute Fourth of July party supplies. Since...
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

Despite the highest 4th of July gas prices on record, 42 million Americans are driving this holiday. The unprecedented number of airline cancelations and delays is causing travelers to choose to drive and fly. Delta, American Airlines and United are all trimming their schedules even further to accommodate staffing shortages, despite passenger levels hitting post-pandemic highs.July 1, 2022.
GAS PRICE
Parade

America, Land of the Free Indeed! 20 July 4th Freebies, Discounts and Deals for 2022

The 4th of July is approaching, and there are few better ways to celebrate freedom than with freebies. This Independence Day, if you want to skip hosting a barbecue, you can get free food from some eateries and snag some serious deals on meal kits to whip up something festive and delicious at home and get steep discounts on sweet treats for dessert. Want to skip crowds? You can even enjoy free fireworks at home (where legal, and please use them safely!) and more.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain

In a metaphor for current frenzy in air travel, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently had his flight from Washington to New York canceled and was forced to drive instead. Buttigieg joked the incident was “pretty on the nose,” but frustrated travelers don’t have quite the same sense of humor about the thousands of cancelled flights and spoiled plans. Airlines are now under pressure from politicians and passengers to fix the problem fast. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.July 3, 2022.
TRAVEL
Hypebae

July 2022 Monthly Horoscope: Get Ready for a Comet and Retrograde

Halfway through the year already, July kicks off mid-summer with an emotional and intuitive start as Mercury enters Cancer on July 5. Fiery Mars pairs up with steadfast Taurus on the same day, so you’ll have more pep in your step while approaching your goals as the action-oriented planet influences the pragmatic bull.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

How to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4 fireworks

While many people look forward to the festivities on the Fourth of July weekend, some of our four-legged friends do not and it can be an anxious time for dogs. Dr. Ruth MacPete, author of “Lisette the Vet”, joins Saturday TODAY with tips to help keep your pets calm on the noisy holiday weekend.July 2, 2022.
PETS
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the Comfy Pool Slides for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the early Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
SHOPPING
Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Liz Weston: 3 lessons I wish I’d learned sooner about travel

Almost every trip teaches me something about myself, the world and what not to do next time. Here are three hard-won travel lessons that may help you learn from my mistakes.COBBLING TOGETHER FLIGHTS ISN’T WORTH THE SAVINGSWhenever possible, I book nonstop flights. Nonstops may cost a bit more, but they avoid the inconvenience of layovers and the stress of possibly missing a connection.Sometimes, of course, nonstop flights aren’t available or affordable. What you don’t want to do, I learned through bitter experience, is try to save money by booking flight legs with different, unaffiliated airlines — especially if you’re dealing...
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

What are Target's 4th of July hours? Here's what you need to know

The Fourth of July is here, which means it's time to kick back, relax and enjoy all the barbecue. But before you fire up the grill (or, ya know, head to your favorite restaurant), you may be tempted to pop into your nearest Target to check a few last-minute things off your shopping list (think: an extra pack of hot dog buns, sunscreen and outdoor party games). That leads us to one very important question: Is Target even open on the Fourth of July?
RETAIL
TODAY.com

Andy Cohen is every parent traveling in video with upset kids: ‘Summer should be fun’

Much like many Americans this holiday weekend, Andy Cohen faced a bit of travel trouble during a road trip with his kids. On Friday, July 1, Cohen shared a short clip on Instagram that captured the chaos of traveling with young children. In the 22-second video, Cohen appeared as agitated as his two children, three-year-old Ben and newborn Lucy, screamed and cried in the car's backseat.
KIDS
CNET

Sephora Fourth of July Sale: Shop Select Beauty for Up to 50% Off

Sephora is finally back with a brand-new deal that includes hundreds of products across skin care, makeup and hair care to help you look and feel your best. Starting today and through July 4 select beauty products are on sale for up to 50% off. Everyone shopping this deal will...
MAKEUP

