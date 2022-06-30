ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Many Mysteries, Twists and Questions of Westworld, Explained

Before last Sunday’s season premiere of the fourth season of Westworld, HBO provided a one-minute recap to sum up 28 episodes of one of the most densely mythology-packed series in recent memory. The twisty, ever-expanding plot can be pretty inscrutable to track week-to-week. So imagine how tricky it is to remember...

GQMagazine

Tokyo Vice Scene-Stealer Show Kasamatsu Is the Quintessential Michael Mann Cool Guy

Two years ago, when Show Kasamatsu walked on set for his first day filming the HBO Max crime drama Tokyo Vice, he was, perhaps, overprepared. The actor, then 27 years old, describes himself as a rigorous memorizer of lines, and given his relative lack of familiarity with English—he told me this story through an interpreter—that meant endless hours running dialogue that included long blocks of the foreign language, which he had begun learning phonetically, by studying tapes of what his character was meant to say.
GQMagazine

How John Early and Kate Berlant Became the Secret Godfathers of Today’s Alt Comedy

“Steven’s act? I heard he’s just doing John.”. This accusation was lobbed at me shortly after I started doing standup in 2013. The John in question was John Early, and the characterization was not entirely unfair. Early was a then-rising comic in New York, who had found a way to inject typical observational or biographical humor with a sort of self-concious menace, and a version of his halting cadence felt like an easy way for me to be gay on stage—to translate my nervousness into a persona.
GQMagazine

Sundance Boy Wonder Cooper Raiff Isn't as Solipsistic as His Characters

It’s easy to conflate the real Cooper Raiff with the youthful, hopeful, emotionally wobbly characters he creates for himself. The 25-year-old has written, directed and starred in two independent movies, 2020’s Shithouse (worth a watch despite the title!) and the newly released Cha Cha Real Smooth, and they’re both quite good—so sweet and engaging, in fact, that they may have encouraged those who’ve panned them to interpret the doe-eyed solipsism of the characters Raiff plays as his own self-regard.
Collider

'The Old Man': Differences Between Book and Show

Editor's Note: The following contains The Old Man spoilers.FX's The Old Man is the television adaptation of Thomas Perry's novel of the same name. The show's creator, Jonathan E. Steinberg, has plenty of experience creating adaptations, with works like Black Sails and Human Target. Both the book and television versions of The Old Man follow the story of Dan Chase, or an aging man with the alias Dan Chase, depicted in the show through a stunning performance by Jeff Bridges. He is a veteran who has burnt some bridges and finds himself on the lam rather than in retirement. How his murky past finally catches up to him has yet to play out in the show, still only halfway through its first season. That said, there are already notable differences from the novel. People who have read the book and are watching the show might get confused because of how closely the two parallel each other with different details. This article should serve as a reference to quickly understand why it feels like you are remembering two conflicting details from the same story by highlighting all the differences The Old Man took on as it moved from page to screen.
TVLine

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Recap: Killer Alien Babies Invade the Ship — and Not Everyone Survives

Click here to read the full article. If you’re squeamish and scare easily, this week’s episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the stuff of nightmares. Take it from me, a person who washed their hair with their eyes open for weeks after seeing The Ring in theaters. Like any day from hell, we begin the freshman season’s penultimate episode on a lighter note, with Pike gathering the crew to promote Ensign Duke to lieutenant and bid farewell to the graduating cadets, including Uhura (who plans to return to Earth). Their newest mission puts their attention on the U.S.S. Peregrine, whose...
GAMINGbible

10 Incredible Video Game Remakes You Need To Play

Everyone loves the chance to make a second impression, and video games are no different. As much as the more cynical among us love to moan about the sheer volume of remakes and remasters these days, the fact is that the best remakes actually make the classics more accessible and approachable than ever before for a whole new audience - and that’s a great thing to do. Join me, then, as I guide you through some of the best remakes ever made.
thecinemaholic.com

Blair Witch Ending, Explained: Are James and Lisa Dead or Alive?

Adam Wingard, a member of the mumblecore movement in his early years, paints his 2016 stripped-down horror thriller movie ‘Blair Witch’ with a macabre indie ambiance. With the shaky camera, we delve deep into claustrophobic spaces to unearth the mysteries of the past, but it’s probably best that the secret should remain a mystery. We only get to the cusp of the legend as two teams of investigators work to explore the mystery behind the disappearance of Heather Donahue from the first ‘The Blair Witch Project.’
ComicBook

Bleach Animator Hypes Ichigo's Return With New Art

Bleach is set to finally make its grand return when it comes to the world of animation, with the story of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc being produced by Studio Pierrot and set to arrive this fall. Though the original anime aired its last new episode a decade ago, the character designer for the series has continued periodically creating new sketches of the Soul Society, with Masashi Kudo sharing new art of Ichigo at this year's Anime Expo Convention.
GQMagazine

How Stranger Things' Costume Designer Created Season 4's Looks

Stranger Things' costume designer Amy Parris breaks down every element that went into fitting the cast for season 4 of Stranger Things. From Eleven's roller rink milkshake dress to Dustin's "Thinking Cap," Amy takes us through all the intricacies of creating the Stranger Things world down to every last button, stitch and pattern.
GQMagazine

John Lithgow Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

John Lithgow breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Shrek,' '3rd Rock From The Sun,' 'Dexter,' 'Harry & the Hendersons,' 'The Crown,' 'Footloose,' 'Cliffhanger,' 'The Changing Room,' 'Bombshell,' 'The Old Man,' 'M. Butterfly' and 'The World According to Garp.' FX’s The Old Man airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.
GQMagazine

Joel Kim Booster Is the Official Ambassador of Summer Mesh

Depending on where you are in the world, it is hot outside, thus making it almost a practical declaration to herald this season of see-through shirts. And while lace and crochet have their place, mesh is, indisputably, the most fun among such textile medians between shirts and skins. With the right application, a netted shirt can be the outfit equivalent of a condensation-beaded cold one on a hot summer’s night.
GQMagazine

Explosives Expert Breaks Down Explosions In Movies

Explosives expert Dr. Paul Worsey is here to break down explosives in movies --- including 'Speed' (00:28), 'The Abyss' (02:36), 'Mission Impossible: III' (03:52), 'The Naked Gun 2 1/2' (06:03), The Dark Knight Rises' (08:15), 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (10:01), 'The Hurt Locker' (15:06) (20:51), 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' (18:32) and 'Lethal Weapon 3' (23:37).
GQMagazine

Elvis’ Signature Hamilton Ventura Is a Watch Fit for a King

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With Baz Luhrmann’s much-hyped Elvis biopic hitting theaters this week, the King—helped along by Austin Butler and a wardrobe co-designed by Miuccia Prada—is set to reclaim his rightful place on the moodboard throne. Elvis’s modern-day stylistic legacy might be all sequined jumpsuits and massive gold shades, but there was more to his wardrobe than those kitschy standbys. Along with high-waisted pants and Hawaiian shirts, he also collected watches, with a penchant for diamond-studded Omegas and the Rolex King Midas—in other words, models worth emptying the royal coffers for. But there’s one Elvis-approved timepiece that doesn’t demand a king’s ransom: the Hamilton Ventura.
GQMagazine

10 Things Noah Schnapp Can't Live Without

There are a few things Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp can't live without. From an Xbox and his own brand of Hazelnut spread (TBH) to his Louis Vuitton wallet and the cologne he wishes Zendaya would smell on him and think "wow, he smells good," these are Noah's ten essentials. Season 4 Volume 1 of Stranger Things is currently available and streaming on Netflix; Season 4 Volume 2 of Stranger Things releases July 1.
GQMagazine

Before He Was a Disco Icon, and Before the Carpenters, Sylvester Covered “Superstar”

Seven years before Sylvester exploded as the “Queen of Disco” with the hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat),” he was already fabulous. In March 1971, when he showed up in drag with entourage in tow at San Francisco’s Wally Heider Studios to record his first demo for A&M Records, “He was gorgeous," recalls Ben Sidran, the sessions’ producer. . "He was terrific, just funny. And in many ways, as far out as he was, he was pretty down to earth."
GQMagazine

The Real-Life Diet of Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim, Who Gets Postmates Five Nights a Week

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim doesn't just play a high-end realtor on TV. Between running one of Los Angeles' top-rated real estate brokerages and producing and starring in one of Netflix’s top-rated reality series—while also filming a spinoff—alongside his twin brother, life is pretty busy. That means some things have fallen by the wayside, like cooking. But hitting the gym and hitting the town? Those are non-negotiable.
GQMagazine

Joel Kim Booster's $1.5M Shopping Spree

'Fire Island' star Joel Kim Booster has an infinite amount of fake money to spend shopping online. GQ curated a personalized shopping list for him filled with beachfront real estate, anime box sets, artisanal cheeses, and more. How much is Joel willing to spend for good bottled water? Which self-care product is a must-have? Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual releases June 21 on Netflix @netflixisajoke.
GQMagazine

'Geezer Teasers’ Pay: How Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Bruce Willis Made Millions For a Few Days on Set

A damning, detailed exposé in the Los Angeles Times has revealed the pattern of unethical and improper behavior by longtime Hollywood producer Randall Emmett. The piece features dozens of interviews with collaborators, employees, and associates of Emmett, and highlights his history of shady financial practices and alleges that he paid for the silence of people who he had mistreated with non-disclosure agreements.
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

