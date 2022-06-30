ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suring, WI

Suring superintendent resigns after forcing students to remove clothing in search for vaping materials

wpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuring school district administrator Kelly Casper, who had students remove their clothing to be searched for vaping materials in January, resigned earlier this month. The school board unanimously approved Casper's resignation at its June 8 meeting, with her employment officially ending June 30. Casper was charged...

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

wearegreenbay.com

Seymour PD search for woman, pickup truck owner

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Can you help the Seymour Police Department?. On Friday, the department shared on Facebook that they are looking to identify the woman and owner of the pickup truck depicted in the photo below. Officers have not released further information about this situation. If you have...
SEYMOUR, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 1, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 1, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Four arrested in check cashing scheme

Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

22-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on UW-Green Bay campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay officials report a 22-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash Friday after 10:30 pm. on campus. The man was a Green Bay resident, but was not a student. Campus police were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Dr. and...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Reported Oconto Falls drowning ends up being false alarm

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A reported drowning in Oconto Falls turned out to be a false alarm. Oconto Falls Police Chief Brad Olsen said everyone on the beach is accounted for. Olsen told Action 2 News a dive team, drones and sonar were used until they were certain everyone...
OCONTO FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Hit-and-run crash kills moped operator in Langlade County

EVERGREEN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 34-year-old White Lake man was killed when his moped collided with an oncoming vehicle Wednesday. The vehicle that hit the moped left the scene in the Langlade County town of Evergreen, but the sheriff’s office says deputies found the suspected driver at a home nearby. The sheriff’s office has a 30-year-old White Lake man in custody on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know everyone out there wants to see some fireworks this weekend, but you may not know where they are or even what day. Don’t worry. We have you covered. Festival Foods is hosting shows all around Northeast Wisconsin. Here are just a few...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pilot OK after rough landing at Cherryland Airport

A pilot arriving at Door County Cherryland Airport in Nasewaupee Friday morning is doing fine after his airplane flipped while he was landing. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson said the wheels of the single-seat biplane clipped the outer edge of the paved runway, causing an uneven landing for the pilot. The plane skidded to a stop after flipping over and the pilot was able to walk away from the incident. He was outside of the plane when the first crews arrived.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wordpress.com

Hoarding Cleanup in Rosholt, WI

We provide hoarding cleanup in Rosholt, WI. For full-service hoarding cleanup in Rosholt, WI, Call NorthStar Restoration Services at ((715) 301-0197.
ROSHOLT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pearly Gates Veterans Benefit ready to roll for its 16th year

(WFRV) – An event that has been going on for nearly two decades is coming up quickly and they joined Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to talk about the event that has been making a difference in the lives of local veterans. The Pearly Gates Veterans Benefit is a...
GREEN BAY, WI

