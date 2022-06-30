ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

South Windsor to boost pay for town manager, employees

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Michael Maniscalco, South Windsor Town Manager

SOUTH WINDSOR — Town Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a 2.25% raise for Town Manager Michael Maniscalco, as well as pay bumps for other town employees.

Maniscalso’s salary in the 2022-23 fiscal year will be $171,043, a $3,763 increase over that of the previous year. The increase takes effect Friday.

RAISES

WHO: Town Council voted to give Manager Michael Maniscalco a 2.25% raise and to allocate $600,000 in undesignated funds to cover salary adjustments and fringe benefits for other town employees.

WHEN: Wage increases will go into effect for the fiscal year beginning Friday.

The raise follows an annual performance evaluation conducted by the Town Council, discussed in executive session at its June 6 meeting.

Maniscalco was hired in March 2019 to replace Matthew Galligan, who retired after 23 years on the job.

Mayor Elizabeth Pendleton said Thursday that the town’s recent AAA credit rating, which speaks to Maniscalco’s work, will save millions.

“We’ve had a very productive year with economic development, even amid COVID,” Pendleton said.

Town Council also unanimously approved the allocation of $600,000 of undesignated municipal funds to bump up salaries for town employees and cover fringe benefit costs under an “Employee Retention and Funding Plan.”

The motion states that the town has found many of its positions are no longer competitive in the job market from inflation and a shrinking workforce.

The motion further states that the town’s human resources department found that local positions are generally paid “significantly lower” than surrounding communities, and the finance department developed a funding plan to boost employee salaries.

Councilman Phil Koboski said at the meeting Monday that he believes there is support in the public for raising wages for town employees.

“Over the past weekend, I had conversations with three residents who knew we were losing staff, and the main reason seemed to be salary,” Koboski said.

Pendleton said at the meeting that the town’s “exemplary” staff help make the town a great place to live.

“I support wholeheartedly our town staff … I was a municipal employee at one point and I understand what it’s like,” Pendleton said.

