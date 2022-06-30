ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

CHP: DUI Suspect Crashes On I-80, Tries To Grab Officer’s Gun

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkhNg_0gQuiObh00

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is saying thank you to the passersby who jumped in to help an officer dealing with a combative DUI suspect along Interstate 80.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. CHP says they got a report about a possible DUI suspect along the eastbound side of the freeway near Madison Avenue.

An officer managed to catch up to the suspect just after it rear-ended a big rig in the area.

The suspect then started fighting with the officer – and even allegedly grabbed the officer’s duty weapon at one point.

Noticing the situation, some passing motorists stopped to help.

CHP says, without that extra help, the situation could have ended much differently.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

One missing after two teens crash into Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One teenager went missing after two teens crashed their truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road early Sunday. When they arrived […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Dead, 4 Hurt In Shooting Outside Sacramento Nightclub

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting near a Downtown Sacramento nightclub left one person dead and several others hurt early Monday morning. The incident happened in the area of 15th and L streets. Sacramento police have confirmed that one person has died and four people were hurt in the shooting. No information about the extent of the injuries has been released. We are seeking assistance from the community and looking for any video evidence that may have been captured during this shooting. We have activated the below QR Code for video submittal. pic.twitter.com/KCclMRKskm — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 4, 2022 Police have also not detailed exactly what led up to the shooting or any suspect description. Several streets in the immediate area – include J, L and 15th – are closed due to the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Yolo County Coroner identifies accidental death victim

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dixon Police Department were called by the Davis Police Department regarding a report of a dead body found in a waste disposal service’s garbage truck. According to Dixon Police, they found the body after the truck deposited the contents into a trash dump...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Shoot 75-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaulting Wife

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roads in the area of Gilgunn Way in South Sacramento were closed Saturday morning as officers investigated an officer-involved shooting. Shortly before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 5600 bock of Gilgunn Way for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife who was also on scene. Officers learned the 75-year-old was armed with a knife, and the wife had locked herself in a bathroom inside the residence, according to a news release. Once on scene, they saw the man was reportedly armed with two knives and communicated with him for more 10 minutes, utilizing verbal de-escalation techniques in an attempt to disarm him. Eventually, the individual, who remained armed, moved inside the bathroom and allegedly assaulted his wife. The victim was heard screaming as officers entered the residence, police said. Officers confronted the individual and one officer fired their duty weapon, rendering medical aid until the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police. Neither the victim nor any officers were injured during this incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#California Highway Patrol#Chp#I 80
FOX40

Citrus Heights Police investigates crash at Old Auburn Road

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department responded to a call around 4:55 p.m. Saturday about a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Citrus Heights police, the collision happened on Old Auburn Road at Loi Linda Lane with the motorcyclist found on the ground. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
TheDailyBeast

3 Adults Missing After Child Rescued From River in Sacramento: Cops

Three adult men remain missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning by California’s Three Mile Slough Bridge, authorities said. On Sunday, five adults were on the riverbank near a child swimming in the water, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When the child began to drown, he added, all five of the adults entered the river to save them. The child was rescued successfully, but three of the adults did not exit the water. “Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” the spokesperson added. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Citrus Heights. According to Citrus Heights police, the crash happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Old Auburn Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement bust uncovers illegal drugs and explosives

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Probation Department reported that on June 30 several pounds of illegal drugs, explosive devices and over a dozen firearms were recovered after searching two locations. The Gang Suppression Unit and the Sacramento Police Department SWAT team first served a search warrant for a residence in Sacramento where a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Car crashes into Hindu Temple in Sacramento injuring 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been injured after a car crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple Saturday morning causing major damage to the building, Sacramento Fire Department officials say. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of La Mancha...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of abducted Vallejo girl, Pearl Pinson, dies

VALLEJO, Calif. - The mother of a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped six years ago has died. Family members said Annie Pinson died early Friday after a battle with liver and kidney problems. ALSO: Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen. Her daughter, Pearl Pinson, was abducted while she...
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office: Man confesses to child molestation, ends 17-month investigation

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-month child molestation investigation came to end this week when a 43-year-old man confessed to deputies, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.  Andrew Close, of Stockton, was arrested Wednesday after 11 a.m. after confessing to detectives of molesting three separate victims, the sheriff’s office said. Close was […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Collision on Freeway

Accident on I-80 Near Enterprise Boulevard Results in Minor Injuries. A two-vehicle collision on a West Sacramento freeway on June 30 resulted in minor injuries. The accident was reported around 7:42 a.m. at westbound Interstate 80 east of the off-ramp at Enterprise Boulevard. A report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the crash involved a truck and a Nissan van.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Child Rescued, 3 Adults Missing In Sacramento River Near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A child has been rescued and three adults are missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista. The Rio Vista Fire Department says, on Sunday, they received the report of three adults in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge. They responded to the incident and say the child has been rescued. The adults remain missing. Officials say they have transitioned the incident from a rescue to a recovery. The fire department says they are coordinating their efforts with the Coast Guard and other law enforcement personnel. No further information about the incident has been released.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy