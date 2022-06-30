ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Local Infectious Disease Expert Reflects On New COVID Vaccination Policy For Children

followsouthjersey.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH JERSEY – The CDC recommended the COVID vaccine for children as young as six months old through four years old on June 18. This represents the last age group to get approval for the drug. For many parents, this represents a monumental moment that will allow them...

followsouthjersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,759 COVID cases, 7 deaths. U.S. surpasses 87M positive tests

New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,759 confirmed COVID-19 positive tests and seven new confirmed deaths as has now topped 87 million positive tests. The statewide positivity rate for tests conducted Monday, the most recent day with available data, was 9.74%. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers positivity rates above 10% to be “high.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Morristown Minute

NJ Provides Over $794 Million to New Jersey’s 71 Hospitals

More than $794 million in funding will be provided to NJs 71 hospitals through the FY2023 Appropriations Act signed by the governor on Thursday. The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today released the fiscal year 2023 hospital Charity Care, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and Graduate Medical Education Supplemental (GME-S) funding distributions.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Princeton Packet

When Will New Jersey Leave the Middle Ages

Solitary confinement is a last resort in prisons. Research finds that the practice increases risk for psychosis, mental illness, drug abuse, drug overdose and premature death. So why are more than 1,000 New Jersey public school children from more than 35 districts punished with seclusion?. Please understand, these are not...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Omicron#New Jersey Health#Kaiser Family Foundation#Jefferson Health
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey 101.5

Nearly 4,700 NJ students’ federal student loans canceled

TRENTON – The cancellation of federal student loan obligations for students who attended Corinthian Colleges helps nearly 4,700 students from New Jersey, the state said Thursday. Corinthian operated from 1995 through 2015, then closed suddenly amid scrutiny of its deceptive marketing and false statements to students and the government....
COLLEGES
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
wrnjradio.com

NJ, subdivisions to receive about $30M from Dublin-based pharmaceutical company that flooded market with highly addictive opioid painkillers, downplayed risks

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey and its eligible subdivisions are to receive about $30 million dollars, assuming no prepayment by the company, as part of a multistate opioid settlement with global pharmaceutical maker Mallinckrodt PLC. The settlement addresses the company’s role in helping foment the national opioid crisis, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Thursday.
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy