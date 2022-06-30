ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Let’s Go Music Festival Brings New Experience To Anne Arundel

By Photos by Scottie Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Let’s Go Music Festival at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds drew musicians...

CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Rocking Out At Stages Music Arts

Hi everyone! Today we wrapped up “Camp Week” with a trip to rock-and-roll camp. The venue was an amazing place called Stages Music Arts. It is a school for music and theater, a state-of-the-art recording studio and so much more. Located in Cockeysville, this place is a gem! And the kids were rocking! Nothing like hearing some Nirvana, AC/DC, and Pink Floyd at 9 a.m. And played well. The instructors, themselves excellent musicians, told us it is more than just music. Very much like all the camps we visited this week, the lessons learned are self-confidence and teamwork–the music will follow. All the camps were skill camps and clearly that is an overriding theme when it comes to a skillset. And this afternoon, the current session of music camp at Stages will hold a show for the parents. A little bit of pressure, but that keeps you on point and moving forward. I think the parents will be really impressed. If you’d like some more information the website is right here, so feel free to browse around. It was a fun week! K2 and I remind you T.G.I.F.! Find ya some fun this holiday weekend and be sage! Cheers! – Marty B!
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Baltimore Times

Native Annapolitan Reminds that Black Creativity, Content Ownership Matters

Although African-American Music Appreciation Month ends in June, a native Annapolitan affirms the value of producing quality content and retaining control over original works. Parris Lane is an accomplished actress, singer, author, filmmaker who was raised in Annapolis, Maryland. She recalls a time when bands were plentiful while growing up.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

4th of July Celebration at Historic Annapolis

July 4th celebrations at Historic Annapolis begin with an inspirational Naturalization Ceremony at 9 am on the outdoor terrace of the William Paca House and Garden, when people from communities around the globe become our nation’s newest citizens in a ceremony conducted by officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Naturalization Ceremony is free and open to the public, but please note seating is limited.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
chestertownspy.org

Letter to Editor: The Dark Underbelly of American Christianity

On Easter of 1958 when as a little girl I proudly brought a bouquet of flowers down the aisle to place in a chicken wire cross at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, South Carolina I first experienced the love of Jesus Christ. Over the years, my faith has motivated work in nursing home and jail ministries, hospital chaplaincy and a campaign for state senate in which the social calling in Matthew 25 was my platform.
AIKEN, SC
whatsupmag.com

Enjoy Summer Days at Patuxent River State Park

Annapolis, MD - Located in Howard and Montgomery counties, along the upper 12 miles of the Patuxent River, the park is comprised of 6,700 acres of natural areas and farmlands. A portion of the park is a state wildlands area. Recreational use is primarily hunting, fishing, hiking and horseback riding. The park includes a catch and release trout stream, designated hunting areas and unmarked hiking and equestrian trails. Note: The Maryland Park Service does not rent horses, and only provides the trails as a means of recreation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Fireworks 2022

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The following list of firework locations across Southern Maryland was compiled for you by TheBayNet.com:. July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th) | https://www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/town-events/pages/independence-day-celebration. July 4: Solomons, MD (Rain Date July 5) | https://solomonsmaryland.com/events/signature-events/solomons-business-association-4th-of-july-2015/. St. Mary’s County. July 3: Seabreeze Seabreeze Restaurant &...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crabs For A Cause: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood To Host Fundraiser For Victims Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is holding a fundraiser next week to benefit the people of Buffalo, N.Y. after a mass shooting at a grocery store in May rocked the community and the nation. Ten people were killed and three more were wounded when a man opened fire at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on May 14, in what authorities called a case of racially motivated violent extremism. Eleven of the 13 victims were African American. Jimmy’s partnered with Charm City Bills Backers, a local Buffalo Bills fan club, Genesee Brewing Company, and Labatt to throw a crab feast, dubbed “Crabs For...
BUFFALO, NY
Bay Weekly

Celebrating a Forgotten Author

James M. Cain was born on July 1, 1892 in Annapolis and has been one of the city’s most controversial figures ever since. A novelist, journalist, and screenwriter, he’s best known for his masterpieces of noir fiction, including The Postman Always Rings Twice (1934), Double Indemnity (1936), and Mildred Pierce (1941). His fiction gained the reputation for being nitty-gritty and wound up in its very own genre called “hard-boiled” fiction, a special crime category that lumped detectives, corrupt politicians, sex, and violence all together. One of his biographers, David Madden, calls him “the 20-minute egg of the hard-boiled school.” That is to say, very, very hard. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Pizzeria Is The Only Pizza From Maryland to Make 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 Best Pizza in the USA List

On June 29, USA Today published a ‘Top 50 Pizzerias in the US’ list, “as ranked by Italian pizza experts.” The list was created by 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples. New York City reigns supreme with 9 pizzerias on the list, but Montgomery County contributed with the 25th ranked pizzeria in the country– Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Darnestown/Gaithersburg.
MARYLAND STATE
spinsheet.com

Four Days Cruising the Chesapeake Bay North From the South River

Four days cruising my sailboat in the Northern Bay. Last November I had the pleasure of four days of cruising in the Northern Bay aboard Hot Pepper, my J/120 cruiser/racer, along with three crew. Here’s a brief overview of our trip. Day 1—cruising from the South River to Eagle...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDVM 25

Firework shows return, others canceled in Prince George’s County

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — This holiday weekend is going dark in some cities as fireworks displays are being canceled, including one of the biggest ones in Prince George’s County held in College Park, Maryland. The city in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park canceled their annual Independence Day Fireworks show due […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

UnBEARably unbelievable bear spotting in Owings Mills

When Owings Mills resident Kayan Jones received an alert on her phone from her home’s Nest security camera that there had been “Activity or Animal seen,” she expected to see a fox, deer or raccoon. But when Jones checked the history log, she was met with a...
OWINGS MILLS, MD

