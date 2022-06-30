Let’s Go Music Festival Brings New Experience To Anne Arundel

Hi everyone! Today we wrapped up “Camp Week” with a trip to rock-and-roll camp. The venue was an amazing place called Stages Music Arts. It is a school for music and theater, a state-of-the-art recording studio and so much more. Located in Cockeysville, this place is a gem! And the kids were rocking! Nothing like hearing some Nirvana, AC/DC, and Pink Floyd at 9 a.m. And played well. The instructors, themselves excellent musicians, told us it is more than just music. Very much like all the camps we visited this week, the lessons learned are self-confidence and teamwork–the music will follow. All the camps were skill camps and clearly that is an overriding theme when it comes to a skillset. And this afternoon, the current session of music camp at Stages will hold a show for the parents. A little bit of pressure, but that keeps you on point and moving forward. I think the parents will be really impressed. If you’d like some more information the website is right here, so feel free to browse around. It was a fun week! K2 and I remind you T.G.I.F.! Find ya some fun this holiday weekend and be sage! Cheers! – Marty B!

COCKEYSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO