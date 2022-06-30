ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to use Smart Widgets on Galaxy Tab S8

By Michael L Hicks
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

Samsung Smart Widgets allow you to squeeze up to seven app widgets into a single space on your home screen, letting you swipe between them to gain a bunch of information all at once.

Originally exclusive to the Galaxy S phones — which benefit more from space-saving tools than tablets, to be fair — Smart Widgets finally came to the Galaxy Tab S8 series several months later. Here's how to use Smart Widgets on the Galaxy Tab S8 and make your home screen more organized and dynamic.

How to add a Smart Widget to the Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung made creating a Smart Widget very straightforward, but you'll have trouble adding one to your Galaxy Tab S8 unless you follow the steps below.

1. If necessary, open Settings > Software update > Download and install and update your tablet to the May software patch or later, which added Smart Widgets to the Tab S8 series. On older software, you won't find the option.

2. On your home screen, long-press a blank portion of the display to pull up the Overview view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axJLM_0gQugLSa00

(Image credit: Android Central)

3. Tap Widgets . You should see Smart Widget as the first available option, or you can Search for that name; if it isn't there, double-check that you have the latest update downloaded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAVZQ_0gQugLSa00

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Tap the drop-down arrow next to Smart Widget; you'll see options for 2x2, 4x1, or 4x2 widgets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iAdQ_0gQugLSa00

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Select the option you prefer and tap Add .

Your Smart Widget will appear on the Home Screen with a couple of default widgets like Weather or Notes. You can now tap the widget to open the corresponding app, or swipe left or right within the widget to check out the data from each.

One UI will also "suggest" widgets with data that's relevant to you, meaning it'll default to the calendar widget if you have an impending calendar event.

How to customize your Smart Widget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9RBq_0gQugLSa00

(Image credit: Android Central)

1. Long-press your widget to pull up a menu of options.

2. Select Current widget settings to select White or Black as the widget background color and adjust the transparency , if you want.

3. Hit Save to lock in your changes.

4. Pull up the options menu again and select Add widget . You'll see a list of available widgets from your downloaded Android apps. NOTE : You won't be able to add widgets that don't correspond to the smart widget's size; so the 3x3 Gmail widget won't work in any Smart Widget configuration.

5. If you add a widget you no longer want, swipe to that app widget, long-press to open the options menu and select Remove current widget .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1an1f7_0gQugLSa00

(Image credit: Android Central)

6. Lastly, in the Smart Widget option menu, select Settings . There, you can disable the toggle to Auto rotate widgets based on their current relevance, change widget settings — for example, change your weather widget's zip code — and add or remove widgets from the list.

Get smarter with your tablet

Keep in mind that this shortcut will also work for Samsung phone owners if the device is running the latest One UI 4.1 update. The Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and S20 series phones, plus the recent Z foldables and Note 20 series, should all have access to Smart Widgets. But it's this tool that exemplifies why the Galaxy Tab S8 series tops our best Android tablets list: Samsung's meticulous attention to detail with its software, on top of the excellent specs.

The Galaxy Tab S8 has all kinds of software tools at your disposal that you may not know about. Our guide on the first 10 things to do with your Galaxy Tab S8 will help you find other settings that will improve your Tab experience. And you may also want to know how to use your Galaxy Tab S8 as a second screen or all the DeX mode shortcuts for a better productivity experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0NVS_0gQugLSa00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Bigger and better displays

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM, a high-resolution 120Hz display, face-tracking ultra-wide selfie camera, and a reliable battery for streaming and work alike.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Nokia G50 "Device Controls" Unavailable

Not especially fond of this phone, but that's something else. Until recently I could hook it up to my PC via USB and transfer photos. Now, it sees the phone, a window opens says "Nokia G50" "This folder is empty". If I remove the SD card and use a card...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone#Android Apps#Galaxy Tab#Smart Phone#Smart Widgets
Android Central

New contacts not showing up on Google maps

I recently upgraded my phone from a Samsung Galaxy S8 to a Samsung Galaxy s22+ and I absolutely love it but I just noticed a problem. Any new contact that I add does not show up on Google maps when I type in their name and even a few of my old contacts that showed up on Google maps on my old phone also don't show up on Google maps on my new phone. I have sync set to automatic and can see that it has been syncing so I don't understand why this is happening.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

New Windows 11 VMs could give you the perfect way to try before you switch

Microsoft has updated its free Windows 11 virtual machines (VMs), which could give users the perfect way to sample the new operating system before making the switch. The previous Windows 11 VMs, due to expire on July 10, have been replaced with a new set with an expiration date of September 11. The offering is designed to give developers a way to toy around with the OS, but the downloads are available to all.
SOFTWARE
Android Central

One Prime Day is enough, Amazon

Amazon is asking companies to submit Lightning Deals for 'Prime Fall' prior to Black Friday. And while more cheap deals on tech aren't a bad thing, in theory, we don't think this is a good idea for anyone.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Central

A Call Recorder for Xiaomi Note 10

Hi everyone, I'd like to install a reliable Call Recorder for my Redmi Note 10. I don't like the default one because has the vocal warning that the call is being recorded/stopped.. I read somewhere that through Cube Call Recorder and another - I don't remember its name anymore -...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

S22 only works in 3G/2G mode.

Sorry, I reposted this in the forums as it isn't really a question. Don’t worry. I’ll close this thread and redirect members to your other one: https://forums.androidcentral.com/sa...g-2g-mode.html. By Android Central Question in forum Samsung Galaxy S22 & S22+ & S22 Ultra.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Which should you get?

Tello has many great features, a ton of data options, and affordable prices. But so does Mint Mobile, with a set of plans that will make more sense for many Android users. Both networks can use the T-Mobile network with 5G, so it really comes down to which plan works best for you.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Painting VR successfully blends practicality with virtual reality

What do you think of when you hear the phrase “virtual reality?” Fighting through dungeons with a sword and shield? Shooting aliens in space? Slicing rhythm notes like a musical Jedi? Virtual reality helps us accomplish impossible things, live out wild fantasies, and put us in ridiculous situations. But there’s a lot more to VR than immersive games; there’s practical applications as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
920
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy