Notre Dame 2023 Recruiting Class Back To The No. 1 Ranking

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class jumped back up to No. 1 after landing offensive lineman Charles Jagusah

Notre Dame has had a long run as the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2023, but after strong runs by Ohio State and Texas in recent weeks the Irish fell from the top spot all the way to No. 3 on the 247Sports class rankings ..... for just a moment.

Notre Dame regained the No. 1 position after landing standout offensive lineman Charles Jagusah . That is true for the 247Sports composite ranking and for their own recruiting rankings.

Jagusah is one of the nation's top blockers, checking in as the No. 55 overall player and No. 5 offensive tackle on the 247Sports composite rankings. He ranks No. 64 overall on the 247Sports rankings and he's a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player (top offensive tackle) according to On3.

The 6-6, 295-pound blocker checks in as a Top 100 recruit with five-star upside on the Irish Breakdown board.

Notre Dame now has 16 commits in the 2023 class, including five offensive lineman. Of those 16 commits, one ranks as a five-star ( Keon Keeley ) and 13 rank as four-star recruits on the composite rankings.

The Irish staff has a chance to build on its lead with 247Sports and can regain the top spot on Rivals over the next four days. Top Notre Dame targets Micah Bell (Friday), Rico Flores (Sunday) and Christian Gray (Monday) are all slated to announce their college commitments, and the Irish are in a strong position with each.

Notre Dame also has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2024 after landing Cam Williams last night. The Irish are the consensus No. 1 ranked class in 2024.

