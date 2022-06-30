ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame 2023 Recruiting Class Back To The No. 1 Ranking

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9Pwx_0gQugDOm00

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class jumped back up to No. 1 after landing offensive lineman Charles Jagusah

Notre Dame has had a long run as the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2023, but after strong runs by Ohio State and Texas in recent weeks the Irish fell from the top spot all the way to No. 3 on the 247Sports class rankings ..... for just a moment.

Notre Dame regained the No. 1 position after landing standout offensive lineman Charles Jagusah . That is true for the 247Sports composite ranking and for their own recruiting rankings.

Jagusah is one of the nation's top blockers, checking in as the No. 55 overall player and No. 5 offensive tackle on the 247Sports composite rankings. He ranks No. 64 overall on the 247Sports rankings and he's a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player (top offensive tackle) according to On3.

The 6-6, 295-pound blocker checks in as a Top 100 recruit with five-star upside on the Irish Breakdown board.

Notre Dame now has 16 commits in the 2023 class, including five offensive lineman. Of those 16 commits, one ranks as a five-star ( Keon Keeley ) and 13 rank as four-star recruits on the composite rankings.

The Irish staff has a chance to build on its lead with 247Sports and can regain the top spot on Rivals over the next four days. Top Notre Dame targets Micah Bell (Friday), Rico Flores (Sunday) and Christian Gray (Monday) are all slated to announce their college commitments, and the Irish are in a strong position with each.

Notre Dame also has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2024 after landing Cam Williams last night. The Irish are the consensus No. 1 ranked class in 2024.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
IrishBreakdown

Commitment Preview: CB Christian Gray Ready To Make College Decision

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber recruit) Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Boston College, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas. RECRUITING RANKINGS. Rivals: 4-star - No. 51 overall - No....
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting Rankings#From The Top#All The Way#American Football#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

Blake Wesley & Jaden Ivey recognized by city of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday June 30th, South Bend mayor James Mueller officially recognized Blake Wesley and Jaden Ivey for their inspiration and influence to the community. Mueller declares June 30th, 2022 “Jaden Ivey & Blake Wesley Day.”. Wesley & Ivey, both South Bend natives, made history...
SOUTH BEND, IN
californiaexaminer.net

What Is Pete Buttigieg Net Worth?

Pete Buttigieg was born on January 19, 1982, in South Bend, Indiana. He is the only child of Joseph and Jennifer Anne Buttigieg. His father is from Malta and studied to be a Jesuit priest before immigrating to the U.S. to become a professor of literature at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. For 29 years, his father taught at Notre Dame. His mother’s family has lived in Indiana for centuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
103.3 WKFR

Will This Portage Mother Land on the Cover of Maxim?

Voting for this Portage mother and business owner could get her on the cover of Maxim and help Homes for Wounded Warriors. Maxim Magazine recently launched a cover girl competition. You can vote for your favorite potential cover girl one time for free. After that, you can pay for votes with all of the money going to a great cause according to MaximCoverGirl.com,
103.3 WKFR

Meet The Two Horse Saloon: Niles’ Iron Shoe Distillery’s Mobile Cocktail Bar

Since the prohibition laws were overturned and Americans above the age of 21 can purchase and consume alcoholic beverages legally, we have seen the winery and distillery business boom. This is because tons have the idea to make their own liquor and almost every casual event has access to a bar. It has become more than typical for many to drink every day or multiple times a week, whether having a few to unwind or partying until the sun comes up, drinking is almost expected.
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

Four injured after New Buffalo boat explosion

Four people are injured after an explosion at Oselka Marina. The explosion happened Saturday afternoon around 5 when a boat was at the gas dock. New Buffalo City's police chief said the explosion is believed to be caused by an issue with the boat's blower or another mechanical condition. The...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Hayloft Ice Cream Parlor

If we’re gonna take a road trip for lunch we have to include an ice cream stop on the way. We were bored last weekend and really wanted to get out of the house. I suggested we take a road trip to Niles for lunch. We had a great meal at Iron Shoe Distillery then headed back towards Kalamazoo.
DECATUR, MI
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy