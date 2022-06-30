ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Barnard to leave KQRS after 36 years as host

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

Barnard & Tafoya Proving To Be Electric Pairing For KQRS 05:44

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the longest-running radio hosts in the Twin Cities metro area will be leaving his post at the end of the year.

KQRS, a classic rock station based in Golden Valley, announced that Tom Barnard would be retiring from the station, with his final show being scheduled for Dec. 23.

He's been with the station for 36 years, since 1986.

"You're the best in the business, Tom," the station tweeted Thursday. "We wish you all the best in your next chapter!"

While Barnard has largely shied away from interviews, WCCO's Frank Vascellaro did manage to talk with Barnard on a few occasions, when he launched a podcast and, when he signed a fresh five-year contract in 2015, spoke frankly about his family history and upbringing in Minnesota.

Barnard's tenure on KQRS was not without controversy. He has been accused of insensitivity to minorities with some of his off-the-cuff comments made on the highly-rated morning show, particularly toward the newly-naturalized Somali and Hmong communities.

Barnard was inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Swede
3d ago

Love the guy. I’ve talked with him many times over the years. The deal with Terri was bad, but it is what it is. She’s doing just fine herself. Vegas trips were a blast in the beginning. I haven’t gone for awhile. Best of luck to you, old friend. You. Are. A. Legend. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

mojorising363
3d ago

You made a lot of money doing something you seemingly loved and were clearly good at (all the voice over work). You kept me company every morning on my way to work and I enjoyed every minute. Happy retirement. You will be missed!

Patrick Fritz
3d ago

Tommy you the tops. My favorite radio 📻 talk show host.Good luck in the future. YOU THE BOMB 💣

