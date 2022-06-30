ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Man, 67, dies after being pinned by tractor in Kandiyohi County

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

Mid-morning headlines from June 30, 2022 02:48

DOVRE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Willmar man is dead after being pinned by a tractor Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the 7000 block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township.

First responders found a 67-year-old man pinned underneath a utility tractor, which had apparently rolled over near a creek embankment.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not identified by name as family members are still being notified.

myklgr.com

Rural Willmar man who died in tractor rollover identified

The rural Willmar man who died in a utility tractor rollover Wednesday afternoon has been identified by family. Tony Schmoll, age 67, was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment when the tractor tipped and trapped Schmoll underneath a little before 6 p.m. near the 7000 block of 12 Street NW. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, where Schmoll was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
WILLMAR, MN
kduz.com

Authorities Release Name of Man that Died After Being Pinned by Tractor

(KWLM/Willmar, MN) Authorities have released the name of the rural Willmar man that died after being pinned under a tractor north of town Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says 67-year-old Tony Schmoll died at the scene. Authorities say Schmoll was operating a utility tractor on the side...
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Willmar Man Pinned Under Tractor, Dies

WILLMAR -- A man died after getting pinned under a tractor near Willmar. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says they were called just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to Dovre Township, just north of Willmar. Deputies found the 67-year-old Willmar man pinned underneath a utility tractor which appeared to tip over...
WILLMAR, MN
lptv.org

Driver Hospitalized After Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield in Crow Wing County

A driver was hospitalized today after items from another driver’s trailer went through his windshield near Ironton in Crow Wing County. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer westbound on Highway 210 in Irondale Township when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Sheriff’s office tracks down hit-and-run driver in Redwood County

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office located a hit-and-run driver who left a collision in Redwood County Thursday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:29 p.m. on June 30, Tasha Frasher, age 39, from Sanborn was driving a Chevy Impala westbound on County Road 15, with two passengers in the vehicle. Near Justice Ave., Frasher’s vehicle was struck from the rear by a 1998 Cadillac being driven by Bryan Hoppe, age 53, of Windom. The Caddy left the scene, but was later located by Redwood County deputies.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man hurt when tractor hit by car in McLeod County

(Brownton MN-) A Stewart man was hurt when his farm tractor was hit by a car in McLeod County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 15, south of Brownton. 48-year-old Benjamin Rettmann was driving the tractor on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a southbound car driven by 32-year-old Sara Geifer of Lafayette. Rettmann was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries. Geifer was not hurt.
WJON

Albany Man Hurt When Items On Trailer Fall Onto Highway

CROSBY -- An Albany man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck items that fell off a trailer. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before noon Thursday on Highway 210 just outside of Crosby in Crow Wing Township. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 44-year-old...
CROSBY, MN
kduz.com

Three-vehicle Crash East of Silver Lake

A three vehicle crash east of Silver Lake shut down highway 7 for a time Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash involved a 44-year-old woman from Excelsior, a 27-year-old man from Eagan, and an 18-year-old man from Corona, South Dakota, however, the Patrol has not released names or details on any injuries.
SILVER LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with deer

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Henderson man was critically injured Monday night when his motorcycle struck a deer south of Arlington. Martin Hahn, 54, suffered significant injuries in the crash, according to a press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Riverview Medical Center in Arlington. Hahn was later airlifted to another hospital. His current condition is unknown.
HENDERSON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Hutchinson woman sentenced to prison in Mankato overdose death

A Hutchinson woman will serve prison time for the 2020 overdose death of a Mankato man. Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 23, was sentenced Wednesday in the murder of 23-old Marcus Krogh, who died after taking a counterfeit prescription pill that contained fentanyl. Krogh was one of three victims who overdosed in an apartment on May 21, 2020, but the only victim who died.
HUTCHINSON, MN
myklgr.com

Woman arrested after Spicer SWAT standoff appeared in court Tuesday

The Spicer woman arrested by a SWAT team after allegedly firing a gun in her home Sunday was arraigned in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday. Kimberly Kohls, age 60, is charged with a felony count of Dangerous Discharge of a Firearm Within a Municipality. Judge Jenna Fischer set unconditional bail...
SPICER, MN
CBS Minnesota

24-hour self-service grocery store thrives in small Minnesota town

EVANSVILLE, Minn. -- A number of small, Minnesota towns have lost their grocery stores over the years - creating an inconvenience for residents - and a bit of a food desert. But a couple in Douglas County thinks they've found a solution.Five years ago, Evansville lost its grocery store. One that had been in town for 60 years."We'd been hearing from people, 'man it would be nice to get a store back in town. We really miss it,'" said Caileen Ostenson. "Especially with gas prices going up people are wanting to stay local, shop local."But Caileen Ostenson and her husband...
EVANSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

