ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

16 Charged In Takedown Of CT Fentanyl, Heroin Distribution Ring

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuFu3_0gQufaXa00
Fentanyl Photo Credit: DEA.GOV

Sixteen people are facing various charges stemming from the gang-related distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in Connecticut and other areas in the region.

A federal grand jury returned the 27-count indictment charging the defendants on Wednesday, June 8, according to an announcement from Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Tuesday, June 28.

The US Attorney's Office said the following people were charged:

  • Luis Feliciano, age 38, of East Hartford
  • Jose Tirado, age 41, of Hartford
  • Carl Jones, age 41, of Hartford
  • Luis Robles, age 25, of Hartford
  • Roberto Diaz, age 52, of West Hartford
  • Milton Rosario, age 39, of Hartford
  • Angel Delgado, age 58, of Hartford
  • Martin Maldonado, age 33, of Hartford
  • Jeremy Ozuna, age 27, of New Jersey
  • Robert Valle, age 58, of Schenectady, New York
  • Marsha Watson, age 33, of Bangor, Maine
  • Devin Texira, age 25, of Hartford
  • Joshua Rodriguez, age 31, of Hartford
  • Joel Deleon Jr., age 41, of Hartford
  • Heriberto Mendez, age 43, of Hartford
  • Christopher Gilliard, age 34, of Hartford

The indictment alleges that Feliciano and some of the other co-defendants distributed drugs to customers and distributors in the Hartford area, along with Bangor, Maine, and Schenectady, New York, Roberts Avery reported.

The indictment also alleges that some of the defendants unlawfully possessed firearms.

Searches of Feliciano's home in East Hartford and a Hartford apartment led to the discovery of more than three kilograms of heroin, approximately 700 grams of fentanyl, quantities of crack and powder cocaine, and 40 rounds of ammunition, the US Attorney's Office said.

He was arrested on Wednesday, April 13, the report said.

According to the announcement, the indictment charges Feliciano, Tirado, Jones, Robles, Diaz, Rosario, Delgado, Maldonado, Ozuna, Valle, and Watson with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, controlled substances.

Feliciano, Jones, Tirado, Rodriguez, Delgado, Deleon, Robles, and Gilliard are charged with one or more counts of various narcotics distribution offenses, Roberts Avery said.

Jones, Tirado, Texira, Deleon, and Mendez are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the report.

The US Attorney's Office said Feliciano is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, and Robles is charged with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 17

Information_officer
3d ago

The suspects were apprehended. They have apologized and agreed to pay the $40 mail in fine. Everything is okay now. Everyone love Jesus and have a great weekend 😀 🙌

Reply(1)
3
Related
Eyewitness News

Phoenix man arrested on weapons charges in Waterbury

Waterbury, Conn. (WFSB) - The Waterbury Police Department Crime Prevention Unit was patrolling the area of Walnut Street due to complaints which included weapons and narcotics related offenses. During this time, officers observed a vehicle with several motor vehicle violations and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The driver of the...
WATERBURY, CT
mocoshow.com

Man Arrested in Rockville on a Warrant for Homicide in Maine

A Connecticut man was arrested in Rockville on July 1 on a warrant for a June 6 double-murder that occurred in Maine. David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, CT is alleged to have killed Kelzie Caron (21) and Pierre Langlois (21) at a residence in Auburn, ME. Barnett is currently being held in Montgomery County pending extradition, according to FOX5.
ROCKVILLE, MD
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

East Hartford Man Charged With Attempted Human Smuggling

A 41-year-old Connecticut man is accused of running a business to illegally smuggle people from Brazil to the United States and extorting his clients during their journey. Fagner Chaves De Lima, of East Hartford, was charged with one count of attempted human smuggling, according to an announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts on Thursday, June 30.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Maine#Fentanyl#Takedown#New Jersey#Hartford Luis Robles#West Hartford
Daily Voice

Six Mail Carries Robbed At Gunpoint Across DC, Maryland

Six United States Postal Service mail carries were robbed at gunpoint and assaulted in the spans of two days across Washington DC and Maryland, officials said.The suspects made off with "a wide variety of items that the postal service provides their carriers to do their jobs on a daily basis" along…
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Man wanted for killing 2 people in Maine arrested in Maryland

AUBURN, Maine - A man wanted for the killings of two people in Maine was arrested Friday in Rockville, Maryland, officials said. David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, Connecticut, will be held at the Montgomery County Jail in Maryland pending extradition, Maine State Police said. The investigation of the killings continues...
AUBURN, ME
WTNH

Four Windsor men arrested for involvement in alleged drug trafficking organization

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Windsor men were arrested on federal narcotics distribution charges related to the large scale-trafficking of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut and a Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England. According to documents and statements made in […]
WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Know Him? Man Wanted For Assault On East Hampton

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted another person, causing serious injuries. The incident took place in East Hampton during the early morning hours on Saturday, June 18. The man assaulted the victim in the early morning hours near Atwell Steet...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
talkofthesound.com

Connecticut Man Arrested in Rye for Felony DWI

RYE, NY (July 2, 2022) — A Connecticut man was arrested on DWI charges after the vehicle he was driving, a Mercedes sedan, struck a utility pole. Daniel Gomez-Ayora, age 37, of West Haven, Connecticut, was arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and for failing to have a court ordered interlock device installed on his motor vehicle, a Misdemeanor.
RYE, NY
WTNH

A five-year-old shot in New Haven Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) — Police say a five-year-old was grazed by gunfire Saturday on Judith Terrace. Authorities said the 911 call came in around 11:04 p.m. The incident took place between Quinnipiac Ave and the dead-end, police say. When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Attempted Hanging At Police HQ

2022-07-02@2:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police confirmed that an arrestee was in booking and attempted to cause harm to themselves via hanging . They were transported to Bridgeport Hospital and are in stable condition at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
MassLive.com

Chicopee, Holyoke investigating reports of body found in Connecticut River

CHICOPEE – Police are investigating reports that a body was found in the Connecticut River Sunday morning. A caller reported the possible discovery after 10 a.m. in the Willimansett section of the city, less than a mile from the Willimansett Bridge. People are being asked to avoid the area of Catherine and Sheppard streets while the investigation continues, police said.
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Police investigate untimely death in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Berlin Police Department is investigating an untimely death in the town Saturday morning. According to officials, police began an investigation around 9 a.m. on Deming Road after officers were patrolling the area and saw someone who was distraught. Police said a woman’s adult son found his mom dead inside the […]
BERLIN, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Man Involved in Murder and Arson Scheme Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that GEORGE RIVERA, also known as “Pito,” 33, of Danbury, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to 120 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in a plan to murder an individual and set fire to the Bridgeport business where he worked.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
304K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy