16 Charged In Takedown Of CT Fentanyl, Heroin Distribution Ring

Fentanyl Photo Credit: DEA.GOV

Sixteen people are facing various charges stemming from the gang-related distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in Connecticut and other areas in the region.

A federal grand jury returned the 27-count indictment charging the defendants on Wednesday, June 8, according to an announcement from Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Tuesday, June 28.

The US Attorney's Office said the following people were charged:

Luis Feliciano, age 38, of East Hartford

Jose Tirado, age 41, of Hartford

Carl Jones, age 41, of Hartford

Luis Robles, age 25, of Hartford

Roberto Diaz, age 52, of West Hartford

Milton Rosario, age 39, of Hartford

Angel Delgado, age 58, of Hartford

Martin Maldonado, age 33, of Hartford

Jeremy Ozuna, age 27, of New Jersey

Robert Valle, age 58, of Schenectady, New York

Marsha Watson, age 33, of Bangor, Maine

Devin Texira, age 25, of Hartford

Joshua Rodriguez, age 31, of Hartford

Joel Deleon Jr., age 41, of Hartford

Heriberto Mendez, age 43, of Hartford

Christopher Gilliard, age 34, of Hartford

The indictment alleges that Feliciano and some of the other co-defendants distributed drugs to customers and distributors in the Hartford area, along with Bangor, Maine, and Schenectady, New York, Roberts Avery reported.

The indictment also alleges that some of the defendants unlawfully possessed firearms.

Searches of Feliciano's home in East Hartford and a Hartford apartment led to the discovery of more than three kilograms of heroin, approximately 700 grams of fentanyl, quantities of crack and powder cocaine, and 40 rounds of ammunition, the US Attorney's Office said.

He was arrested on Wednesday, April 13, the report said.

According to the announcement, the indictment charges Feliciano, Tirado, Jones, Robles, Diaz, Rosario, Delgado, Maldonado, Ozuna, Valle, and Watson with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, controlled substances.

Feliciano, Jones, Tirado, Rodriguez, Delgado, Deleon, Robles, and Gilliard are charged with one or more counts of various narcotics distribution offenses, Roberts Avery said.

Jones, Tirado, Texira, Deleon, and Mendez are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the report.

The US Attorney's Office said Feliciano is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, and Robles is charged with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

