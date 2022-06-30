Vecna Has It Out for Max Again in ‘Stranger Things 4’ Vol. 2 and We Are Not OK

Stranger Things 4 villain Vecna leaves quite the calling card on his victims. Not only does he mangle their arms and legs, but he also causes their eyeballs to explode. The cast warned us that season 4 was easily the scariest of all the Stranger Things seasons, and Vecna’s gruesome way of murdering his victims certainly delivered. Now, new images from Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 hint that Max might lose her eyes.

We’d like Max to keep her eyeballs, thanks. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 1 featured Max narrowly escaping Vecna’s clutches

Max’s (Sadie Sink) time in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 has been rough. Not only is she dealing with the grief over losing her stepbrother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery,) but she’s pulled away from her friends and feels more alone than ever. Stranger Things 4 villain Vecna preys on his victim’s pain. Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) dealt with an eating disorder, while Fred Benson ( Logan Riley Bruner ) suffered guilt from a hit and run he caused. Vecna killed both of them, setting off the events this season, but the monster ran into trouble when he tried to attack Max.

Max realized each of Vecna’s victims shared the same symptoms and, putting all of that together, discovered a timeline for her death. While she, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin,) Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo,) and the rest of the crew tried to devise a plan to save her, Max wrote each of her friends a goodbye letter. Max also penned a letter to Billy and had Steve drive her to his grave so she could read it. When she was there, Vecna struck, but thanks to Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke,) the group figured out that playing Max’s favorite song allowed her to escape Vecna’s clutches.

Vecna attacks Max again in ‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2

Netflix released a trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 on June 21, 2022, and it shows our beloved characters scattered across the globe as they prepare for the fight of their lives. Eleven remains in the silo with Drs. Brenner and Owens, while Mike (Finn Wolfhard,) Will (Noah Schnapp,) Jonathan (Charlie Heaton,) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) rush to get to her. The gang in Hawkins looks like they’re going to war as they suit up with all the weapons they can find. Meanwhile, in Russia, Joyce (Winona Ryder,) Hopper (David Harbour), and Murray (Brett Gelman) have their hands full with at least one Demogorgon.

One of the clips in the trailer features Max under Vecna’s hand again, but this time she doesn’t look so lucky. When they paused the trailer, fans noticed that Max’s eyes appeared bloody, as though they were about to burst. Rumors about Max ending the season in a coma have floated around on social media for a few weeks, and this trailer only adds more fuel to the fire.

The latest trailer hints that audiences take another trip into Max’s memories

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 showed Max using the happy memories of her life, including her time spent with Lucas and Eleven, to escape Vecna. She broke his hold over her when she ripped off one of his neck tendrils and managed to make her way back to her friends.

The Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer shows Eleven standing on a bridge while teenagers skate in the background. This hints at Max’s time in California. Plus, a DJ booth from the Snowball, seen in Stranger Things Season 2, which is where Max and Lucas shared their first kiss.

We aren’t sure what this means for Max, but it certainly doesn’t bode well. Everyone finds out Friday when the two-part season finale drops on Netflix .

