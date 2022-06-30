ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Vecna Has It Out for Max Again in ‘Stranger Things 4’ Vol. 2 and We Are Not OK

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Stranger Things 4 villain Vecna leaves quite the calling card on his victims. Not only does he mangle their arms and legs, but he also causes their eyeballs to explode. The cast warned us that season 4 was easily the scariest of all the Stranger Things seasons, and Vecna’s gruesome way of murdering his victims certainly delivered. Now, new images from Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 hint that Max might lose her eyes.

We’d like Max to keep her eyeballs, thanks. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Max’s (Sadie Sink) time in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 has been rough. Not only is she dealing with the grief over losing her stepbrother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery,) but she’s pulled away from her friends and feels more alone than ever. Stranger Things 4 villain Vecna preys on his victim’s pain. Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) dealt with an eating disorder, while Fred Benson ( Logan Riley Bruner ) suffered guilt from a hit and run he caused. Vecna killed both of them, setting off the events this season, but the monster ran into trouble when he tried to attack Max.

Max realized each of Vecna’s victims shared the same symptoms and, putting all of that together, discovered a timeline for her death. While she, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin,) Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo,) and the rest of the crew tried to devise a plan to save her, Max wrote each of her friends a goodbye letter. Max also penned a letter to Billy and had Steve drive her to his grave so she could read it. When she was there, Vecna struck, but thanks to Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke,) the group figured out that playing Max’s favorite song allowed her to escape Vecna’s clutches.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QVPOPP92NpI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Deaths: 3 Characters We Predict Won’t Make it Out Alive

Vecna attacks Max again in ‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2

Netflix released a trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 on June 21, 2022, and it shows our beloved characters scattered across the globe as they prepare for the fight of their lives. Eleven remains in the silo with Drs. Brenner and Owens, while Mike (Finn Wolfhard,) Will (Noah Schnapp,) Jonathan (Charlie Heaton,) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) rush to get to her. The gang in Hawkins looks like they’re going to war as they suit up with all the weapons they can find. Meanwhile, in Russia, Joyce (Winona Ryder,) Hopper (David Harbour), and Murray (Brett Gelman) have their hands full with at least one Demogorgon.

One of the clips in the trailer features Max under Vecna’s hand again, but this time she doesn’t look so lucky. When they paused the trailer, fans noticed that Max’s eyes appeared bloody, as though they were about to burst. Rumors about Max ending the season in a coma have floated around on social media for a few weeks, and this trailer only adds more fuel to the fire.

The latest trailer hints that audiences take another trip into Max’s memories

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 showed Max using the happy memories of her life, including her time spent with Lucas and Eleven, to escape Vecna. She broke his hold over her when she ripped off one of his neck tendrils and managed to make her way back to her friends.

The Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer shows Eleven standing on a bridge while teenagers skate in the background. This hints at Max’s time in California. Plus, a DJ booth from the Snowball, seen in Stranger Things Season 2, which is where Max and Lucas shared their first kiss.

We aren’t sure what this means for Max, but it certainly doesn’t bode well. Everyone finds out Friday when the two-part season finale drops on Netflix .

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 Release Time: When Are the Final Episodes on Netflix?

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Stranger Things star answers the biggest question about season 4 finale

Major spoilers follow for Stranger Things season 4's finale. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink doesn't know if her character – Max Mayfield – will be back for the series' fifth and final season. Speaking to Deadline (opens in new tab), Sink confirmed that she hadn't been told whether...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalia Dyer
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Charlie Heaton
Person
Fred Benson
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Dacre Montgomery
Person
Robin
Person
Brett Gelman
Person
Finn Wolfhard
E! News

Prepare to Gasp Over Unrecognizable Chris Pine’s New Look

Watch: Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again. No, you're not barking up the wrong tree—that really is Chris Pine. The Star Trek star, 41, debuted an extremely bold new look while shooting his upcoming film Poolman in Los Angeles on June 30. In photos from set, Chris, who also serves as director, can be seen sporting a full beard and shaggy, long blonde hair which is tucked underneath a cream-colored bucket hat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Not Ok#Bode
thebrag.com

Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
UPI News

Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'

June 29 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet is attached to a new series at HBO. Deadline reported Wednesday that Winslet, 46, will star in and produce the drama series Trust. Trust is based on the Hernan Diaz novel of the same name, which centers on a wealthy financier who asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir. The secretary grows uncomfortably aware that the financier is rewriting history -- and his wife's place in it.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

129K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy