Boston, MA

Guy Fieri Visits His Boston Restaurant, Proves Beantown Is Flavortown

nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown and Food Network star, caught up with our own Anna Rossi at one of his two Boston...

www.nbcboston.com

whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tiffani Faison’s Orfano closes in the Fenway

The Italian American restaurant was modern and timeless. Orfano, the Italian American restaurant in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood from chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison, has closed its doors for good, a source close to the restaurant confirmed to Boston.com. The restaurant’s last day of operation was Thursday. The “whimsical”...
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston

Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: North Shore Beefie Boys

IPSWICH -- Peter Nikolakopoulus says he has roast beef running through his veins. He basically grew up in the restaurant industry."[My parents] wanted us to do everything but the restaurant business. You know I went to college, I was a financial adviser after college but it's in my blood. I've been making roast beef sandwiches since I was 12," Nikolakopoulus said.His food truck, North Shore Beefie Boys, is a play on the popular 80s rap group.The beef was Peter's passion. So he dove into the deep waters of the North Shore and roast beef sandwiches. The Beefie Boys food truck...
IPSWICH, MA
iheart.com

Bertucci's Launches Promo With 80's Prices In July

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How would you like to take a trip back to an 80's pizza parlor to eat on an 80's budget?. With food prices hitting record painful highs, the nostalgia may seem more appealing than ever, and Somerville-based Italian chain Bertucci's is launching a promo on four days this month, where the restaurant will dust off some 80's menu items — and their 80's pricing.
SOMERVILLE, MA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Boston Common#Burger#Food Drink#Guy Fieri Visits#Flavortown#Food Network#Boston Kitchen Bar#Causeway St Fieri
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
BOSCAWEN, NH
Eater

A Jamaica Plain Irish Pub Returns After a Five-Year Closure

In recent years, Boston has lost a lot of bars that fit somewhere within the Venn diagram of Irish pubs, sports bars, and dives, due to pandemic-related challenges and other reasons. On rare occasions, they come back. This week is one of those occasions: Jamaica Plain’s Eugene O’Neill’s, an Irish pub that operated from 2012 to 2017, reopened this week in its old space at 3700 Washington Street, Boston, right across from the Forest Hills MBTA station, a relaunch three years in the making.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Ready to Celebrate Fourth of July With Fireworks Show at Esplanade

Boston's fireworks show is inching closer. The stage was almost set Saturday for a 20-minute show with 5,000 fireworks. It's the first presentation at the Esplanade since 2019. Thousands of people are expected to watch the fireworks show at the Hatch Shell. "Usually, you don't feel the pressure until about...
BOSTON, MA
bostonusa.com

Best Beaches in and Around Boston

It’s summertime in the Greater Boston area. One of the great things about Boston is its perfect combination of city and water – creating the best New England summer location. Check out some of the best beaches in and around Boston, open to locals and visitors. Revere Beach,...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Out on Boston harbor, a tale of a whale watch

There’s a rare, enchanted moment naturalist Laura Lilly hopes for whenever she leads a whale watch — when a whale gets close enough and looks right at the boat, gazing at the people who came to marvel at it. “We've seen breaching, we've seen open mouth feeding, all...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Area Fourth of July Events Begin in Searing Heat Friday

There are so many things to do this weekend to celebrate Independence Day in the Boston area, but the weekend kicks off with temperatures soaring into the 90s Friday. The bands will be back, and the cake will be cut once again as Boston celebrates America’s Independence Day with tourists traveling here from all over the world.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA

