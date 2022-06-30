ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

Heavy fire damages Metro East home

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Crews are responding to a heavy fire Thursday morning in the Metro East.

The blaze developed at a home in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive in Cahokia Heights. Heavy flames can be seen from the roof and front side of the home.

Heavy smoke can be seen from several miles away. More fire crews are heading to the scene right now. It’s unknown what may have caused the fire. No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.

