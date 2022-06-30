Auburn University and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes

Allen Greene (Photo by AU Athletics)

AUBURN – Auburn University Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing program for the university’s student-athletes covering all the Tigers’ 21 varsity sports. This collaboration creates new opportunities for Auburn University student-athletes who want to use their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) together with the school’s official trademarks and logos, per an Auburn University press release.

“Partnering with The Brandr Group will tremendously benefit Auburn student-athletes, Auburn Athletics and the Auburn Family,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “TBG’s best-in-class leadership in group licensing will create opportunities that elevate the student-athlete experience while generating merchandise that allows fans to show their Auburn colors.”

The partnership with TBG allows for the collective use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with Auburn University logos and marks. Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. Participation in the program will not limit any student-athlete’s NIL rights in their individual licensing and marketing activities. Potential licensees interested in learning more about the program should contact Chris Reimer at TBG.