ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn University and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes

By Justin Hokanson about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4Mgy_0gQuctAm00
Allen Greene (Photo by AU Athletics)

AUBURN – Auburn University Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing program for the university’s student-athletes covering all the Tigers’ 21 varsity sports. This collaboration creates new opportunities for Auburn University student-athletes who want to use their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) together with the school’s official trademarks and logos, per an Auburn University press release.

“Partnering with The Brandr Group will tremendously benefit Auburn student-athletes, Auburn Athletics and the Auburn Family,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “TBG’s best-in-class leadership in group licensing will create opportunities that elevate the student-athlete experience while generating merchandise that allows fans to show their Auburn colors.”

The partnership with TBG allows for the collective use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with Auburn University logos and marks. Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. Participation in the program will not limit any student-athlete’s NIL rights in their individual licensing and marketing activities. Potential licensees interested in learning more about the program should contact Chris Reimer at TBG.

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, has been crowned Miss Alabama 2022. She also took home a $15,000 cash scholarship that comes with the title. Fincher, a graduate of the University of Alabama with degrees in political science and dance, will represent the state at the Miss America competition in December. Fincher served as The Miss University of Alabama before winning the current Miss Alabama competition.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

O-A News newsroom wins 21 awards from the Alabama Press Association

The Opelika-Auburn News has won 21 awards in the 2022 Alabama Press Association Media contest, including eight first place awards. The awards were announced on June 26 at the association’s annual conference at Orange Beach. The newspaper won first place for best special section for “ResilientLee: The story of...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'Going to eat it up': Rane Culinary Science Center will offer dining and lodging for community as well as training for students

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16. The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football OL target de-commits from Georgia

The Auburn football coaching staff has been very aggressive when it comes to pursuing verbal commits in this recruiting cycle. The Tigers are looking to flip several prospects in various position groups, but they have been especially working to flip two Georgia offensive linemen. The first is Bo Hughley, who...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Education
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Education
WTVM

Miss Auburn University: “It’s surreal representing my Auburn family on the Miss Alabama stage”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Samford University welcomes 40 women from across the state of Alabama to the Wright Center as they compete for the title of Miss Alabama 2022. For candidate No. 28, it is more than just a competition -- it is a chance to bring the title back to the plains, a community she proudly represents. McKenzie Gay, 21, of Woodland, Alabama, began her year-long reign as Miss Auburn University back in October 2021.
AUBURN, AL
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses a Commit in the 2023 Class

Georgia gained its 12th commitment for the 2023 recruiting class this week. However, with it still being the month of July, a lot can and will change between now and both of the national signing days in January and February.  Like long-time offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry de-committing ...
AUBURN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Greene
Opelika-Auburn News

Presenting the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Softball Team

Firing 155 strikeouts this season, Roberts put the Tigers on her shoulder throughout her junior season. She also hit .299 with 20 RBIs in the batter’s box and played first base when she wasn’t in the circle. Jayden Jordan. Sr., Auburn High. Centerfielder, First Base. Batting a team-best...
Opelika-Auburn News

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Jax Yoxtheimer comes up clutch in big moments for Central-Phenix City

In the pressure-packed Game 3 in the Class 7A state championship series, there was nobody better to get Central-Phenix City going. There was nobody better in the big moment. Jax Yoxtheimer hit the one-out triple that led to Central’s go-ahead run in the state championship finale against Hewitt-Trussville, and for his clutch performances at the plate all season long, Yoxtheimer has been named Hitter of the Year as part of the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Baseball Team.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logos#Tigers#Auburn Athletics#The Auburn Family#Tbg
Opelika-Auburn News

Tom Whatley concedes to Jay Hovey in state senate race

Incumbent Tom Whatley has conceded the Republican State Senate District 27 race to Jay Hovey. Hovey will be running against Democrat Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November. Whatley released a statement to friends, supporters and the media saying that it was in the best interest of...
cullmantribune.com

Taking care of tomatoes

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Tomatoes are by far the most popular plant in the vegetable garden but can also be the most problematic. Eliminate the questions and begin the official summer season with proper tomato care. Weather, garden insects and environmental disorders–as well as viral, fungal and bacterial problems–are all challenges...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama is buzzing about this magical sunflower field

The bees aren’t the only ones excited about the fact that it’s sunflower time in central Alabama. That means it’s time to grab your clippers, cash and sunscreen and head to The Sunflower Field near Autaugaville, just west of Montgomery, where thousands of sunflowers are blooming. It’s...
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Trademarks
alabamaliving.coop

Take a wild ride at the Alabama Safari Park

Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Mayor of Lanett addresses trash issue after many resident complaints

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Lanett in Chambers County continues to experience delays in trash pick-up, causing debris to spread onto yards and roadways and causing an overflow of trash bins. The city of Lanett issued a statement on Facebook apologizing for the missed and delayed household...
LANETT, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy