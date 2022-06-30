ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xerox CEO John Visentin dies at 59 of complications from ongoing illness

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

John Visentin, who served as vice chairman and CEO of Xerox since 2018, has died due to complications from an ongoing illness, the company said Thursday. He was 59.

Visentin worked in the tech sector for most of his career, serving in executive and managerial roles for IBM and Hewlett Packard before taking over as CEO of Xerox four years ago.

In its statement Thursday, Xerox credited Visentin for expanding the company's services beyond printing into different areas including digital and information technology services, financial services and disruptive technologies.

"John’s drive, energy and commitment to the business and its customers, partners and employees will be greatly missed," said James Nelson, chairman of Xerox's board of directors, in a statement.

John Visentin served as Xerox CEO since 2018. Xerox

Steve Bandrowczak, who has served as Xerox’s president and chief operations officer since 2018, will take over as interim CEO.

"John’s vision was clear, and the Xerox team will continue fulfilling it – not only to deliver on our commitments to our shareholders, customers and partners – but also to pursue John’s legacy," said Bandrowczak in a statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Xerox CEO John Visentin dies at 59 of complications from ongoing illness

BUSINESS
