ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

2 ramps closed at 1-77 and I-480 interchanges

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUvB7_0gQuc8DE00

There are many ramps that are closed due to crashes at the I-77 and I-480 interchanges near Rockside Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The ramp from I-77 southbound to I-480 eastbound is closed due to one crash, and the I-480 eastbound is closed to 1-77 northbound.

News 5 will update this as more information becomes available. For updates, check OHGO.com for more.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Live Tv#Traffic Accident#I 480#Odot#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
WKYC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several parts of Northeast Ohio until 8:45 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several parts of Northeast Ohio until 8:45 p.m. on Friday night. At 8:04 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from six miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible along with penny-size hail. Damage to trees and power lines is also possible.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck flips on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck flipped on I-90 Eastbound near W. 117th Street Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 1 p.m. and police re-opened all lanes around 3:30 p.m. There are no other vehicles involved in the crash and the condition of the driver has not been released. Cleveland...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy