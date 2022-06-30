ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

UN: Libya rival officials fail to agree on election criteria

By NOHA ELHENNAWY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — After two days of U.N.-mediated talks in Geneva, two senior Libyan officials from the country’s rival camps failed to reach an agreement on a constitutional framework for national elections, the United Nations envoy to Libya said Thursday.

According to Stephanie Williams, the U.N. special adviser on Libya, the influential speaker of the country’s east-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, and Khaled al-Meshri, head of the government’s Supreme Council of State, based in the west in the capital of Tripoli, could not reach an agreement on the eligibility criteria for presidential nominees.

The talks in Geneva were the latest in U.N.-led efforts to bridge the gaps between the factions after the last round of talks in the Egyptian capital of Cairo failed to make headway.

“Despite the progress in this week’s negotiations between the heads of the respective chambers, disagreement persists on the eligibility requirements for the candidates in the first presidential elections,” said Williams.

Reports in local media in Libya have said that requirements for a presidential candidacy have been the most contentious point in all previous rounds of talks.

The Tripoli-based council insist on banning military personnel as well as dual citizens from running for the country’s top post — apparently a move directed at the divisive Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter, a U.S. citizen whose forces are loyal to the east-based administration.

Hifter had announced his bid in elections that were slated for last December but the vote was not held because of myriad issues, including controversial hopefuls who had announced bids and disputes about election laws.

“I urge the two chambers to overcome the pending disagreement as soon as possible,” said Williams. “I also continue to urge all actors and parties in Libya against taking any precipitous action and emphasize that calm and stability must be maintained.”

There are growing tensions on the ground, and sporadic clashes between rival militias recently erupted in Tripoli. Living conditions have also deteriorated, mainly because of fuel shortages in the oil-rich nation. Tribal leaders have shut down many oil facilities, including the country’s largest field.

The blockade was largely meant to cut off key state revenues to the incumbent Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who has refused to step down. His opponents claim his mandate expired on Dec. 25, when the elections were supposed to take place.

The developments surrounding the non-vote plunged Libya deeper into political turmoil, with two rival administrations — one led by Dbeibah in Tripoli and another by Prime Minister Fathy Bashagha, appointed by the east-based parliament in February. Both Dbeibah and Bashagha claim power.

The rivalry has sparked fears the oil-rich country could slide back to fighting after tentative steps toward unity last year.

Libya has been wrecked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country was then for years split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.

Despite failing to agree on a framework for elections, Williams said the two Libyan leaders reached “unprecedented consensus” on issues such as the headquarters and distribution of seats for the two legislative chambers, distribution of powers among different executive authorities, delineation of provinces and other matters.

“The United Nations’ good offices will remain available to provide all support necessary to reach a sound agreement,” she added, leaving the door open for possible further talks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

French president reshuffles Cabinet after election losses

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron rearranged his Cabinet on Monday in an attempt to adjust to a new political reality following legislative elections in which his centrist alliance failed to win a majority in the parliament. The latest government reshuffle comes six weeks after Macron appointed Elisabeth...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Voting starts in Papua New Guinea general elections

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Voters started casting ballots on Monday in Papua New Guinea’s general elections to decide the coalition government that will rule one of the South Pacific’s most populous and diverse nations for the next five years. The leading contenders to lead the new government...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Elections#Abdul Hamid#Un#Libyan#U N#Supreme Council Of State#Egyptian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Newsweek

Pope Francis Dismisses Reports of Resigning in the Near Future

During an interview last week, Pope Francis said he had no plans to resign as leader of the Roman Catholic Church, despite rumors that he had been considering stepping down. On Saturday, Francis told Reuters that rumors of his possible plans to resign from the papacy are incorrect. In fact, Francis said plans to resign have "never entered my mind."
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Germany records 1st export deficit in over 30 years

BERLIN (AP) — Germany recorded its first monthly trade deficit since 1991 in May as a result of higher import prices, figures released Monday show. The Federal Statistical Office said exports reached 125.8 billion euros ($131.5 billion) last month, while imports came in at 126.7 billion euros. The seasonally...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Canadian government: Tycoon in China due to stand trial

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon is being put on trial in China, Canada’s government said Monday, five years after he vanished from Hong Kong during an anti-corruption crackdown. Xiao Jianhua was due to stand trial Monday, a government statement said. It said Canadian diplomats were “monitoring...
WORLD
AFP

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin at a meeting that Moscow's forces were now in full control of the Lugansk region. 
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Lebanese PM criticizes Hezbollah over drone provocation

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister on Monday criticized the militant group Hezbollah for sending three unmanned aircraft over an Israeli gas installation last week, saying it was an unnecessarily risky action. Najib Mikati’s comment came two days after Hezbollah launched three drones over the Karish gas...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Zelenskyy praises IOC for supporting bans on Russian sport

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the IOC for supporting a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing in most Olympics sports, ahead of a court hearing Tuesday to challenge the ruling in international soccer. Zelenskyy met in Kyiv on Sunday with International Olympic Committee...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday. A presidential adviser said its fate would be decided within the next two days.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

967K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy