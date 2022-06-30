An in-depth look at Georgia and coveted EDGE Damon Wilson

ATLANTA - If you want to know how much money you need to make to be happy living in Georgia, the simple answer is "a lot." A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need an annual salary of $93,240 to be happy in Georgia. The survey also found that people need to be making between $53,280 and $66,660 annually for their emotional well-being.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO