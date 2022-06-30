Prevail Bank donates $1,225 to Neighbors’ Place

2022 is a banner year for Wausau, marking its 150-year anniversary and presenting a unique opportunity to honor the city’s past, present and future. A lot has happened since 1848, when George Stephens came to survey the area. From the first mill established on the Wisconsin River to the first county fair, first telephone company, the first Hmong families arriving in the city, the establishment of Wausau Events and the first Wausau-based World Cup Kayak Races, there is a great deal to be proud of. In that vein, ‘Celebrate Wausau’ is a year-long series of happenings that commemorate the sesquicentennial. Throughout the year, Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Executive Assistant Jean Frankel have worked closely with the Marathon County Historical Society, Wausau Events Executive Director Ali Aderholdt and members of the public to hold events that detail the city’s rich history. The Historical Society has provided detailed information on the city’s past and developed monthly programs geared toward the sesquicentennial, while Wausau Events helped plan a community celebration that will be held July 23. The day-long event features a “parade through time,” leading participants on a chronological history lesson that culminates with a fantastic party at Marathon Park.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO