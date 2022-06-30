ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Prevail Bank donates $1,225 to Neighbors’ Place

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cBJA_0gQubn9r00
Mallory McGivern, The Neighbor's Place community impact manager, from left, accepts $1,225 from Prevail Bank professionals Tori Halopka, Stacy Schoepke and Jarrod Spinnato. Photo courtesy Prevail Bank.

WAUSAU – Prevail Bank recently donated $1,225 to The Neighbors’ Place as a result of the bank’s free community Shred Day event. Prevail Bank contributed $1 for every pound of paper shredded, up to $1,000. More than 5,255 pounds of paper was collected. An additional $225 was collected in donations from the public during the day of the event.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of July 4

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Volunteers Needed. New Beginnings for Refugees is looking for a group of volunteers to help organize its large item/furniture donation drop-off site inside Wausau’s old JCPenney building. There are two time slots available on July 7: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. If you are available and able to help, email info@newbeginningswi.org.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Special Feature: ‘Celebrate Wausau’ honors the city’s 150-year history

2022 is a banner year for Wausau, marking its 150-year anniversary and presenting a unique opportunity to honor the city’s past, present and future. A lot has happened since 1848, when George Stephens came to survey the area. From the first mill established on the Wisconsin River to the first county fair, first telephone company, the first Hmong families arriving in the city, the establishment of Wausau Events and the first Wausau-based World Cup Kayak Races, there is a great deal to be proud of. In that vein, ‘Celebrate Wausau’ is a year-long series of happenings that commemorate the sesquicentennial. Throughout the year, Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Executive Assistant Jean Frankel have worked closely with the Marathon County Historical Society, Wausau Events Executive Director Ali Aderholdt and members of the public to hold events that detail the city’s rich history. The Historical Society has provided detailed information on the city’s past and developed monthly programs geared toward the sesquicentennial, while Wausau Events helped plan a community celebration that will be held July 23. The day-long event features a “parade through time,” leading participants on a chronological history lesson that culminates with a fantastic party at Marathon Park.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Wausau, WI
Society
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: C&D Hospitality

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 1, 2022

Suzanne “Sue” R. Zunker, age 70, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Wausau Manor Health Services, Wausau. She was born on February 29, 1952, daughter of the late Fritz and Orva (Borchardt) Zunker. Sue grew up on a farm in the town of Stettin. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1970, and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked as a youth counselor and later as a social worker for Lincoln Hills School in Irma.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities, kids and adults

Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club! Stop by any location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

AMI vaccine clinic – Wausau to relocate

WAUSAU – The AMI Community Vaccine Clinic on the Northcentral Technical College campus will move to the NTC Alternative High School at 2520 North 14th Ave., effective July 5. The clinic will continue to operate on the NTC campus through the last week of June from 11 a.m. to...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shred#Charity#Wausau Prevail Bank#The Neighbors Place
WausauPilot

Suspect in Wausau 7th OWI crash held on $20K bond

A Wausau man facing his seventh drunken driving charge following a crash this week is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, court records show. Gregg B. Kandutsch spent three years in prison for his most recent prior OWI conviction. Now, he faces a minimum 3 1/2 years in prison and a maximum 12 1/2 years if he is convicted of the latest charge.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Public safety officials must commit to openness

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Missing woman reported in Schofield

The Everest Metro Police Dept. is investigating a report of a missing woman last seen June 21 in Schofield. Police say Sheila A. Sigmund, 61, frequents the Wausau area. She does not own a vehicle and police don’t know what mode of transportation she could be using. Ms. Sigmund...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Several injured, one arrested in UTV crash

An Illinois man is facing charges after a UTV crash that left several people injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported June 30 on County Hwy. B in the town of Harrison. One person was reportedly trapped underneath the UTV, according to initial reports.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau police officers honored for preventing suicides

Three Wausau Police officers were honored Monday with Life Saving Awards for preventing attempted suicides in the city. Officers Aaron Karlen, Claire Aschenbrenner, and Josiah Kaetterhenry were given the awards by Chief Benjamin Bliven at a regular meeting of the Wausau Police and Fire Commission on Monday. Bliven shared details...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy