Westland, MI

Westland Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Ex-Girlfriend

By DeJanay Booth
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — A Westland man is facing a murder charge after fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend during an argument , according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Cary Anthony Taylor in the death of 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall. He was arraigned Thursday in the 18th District Court and remanded to jail.

Cary Taylor (credit: Westland Police Department)

Authorities say at about 12:06 a.m. on June 29, Westland police were called to the 35200 block of Glenwood Street for a reported shooting. Police located Cornwall inside her vehicle with two gunshot wounds to the left side of her head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Taylor fled the residence after the shooting and barricaded himself in a nearby trailer.

Members of the Western Wayne County SWAT team the scene. After several hours, they were able to convince Taylor to exit the trailer and he was immediately arrested.

He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on July 7 and a preliminary examination on July 14.

