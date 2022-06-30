ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Court denies motion by Laundrie parents to dismiss Petito civil lawsuit

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwyWQ_0gQubXz700

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A circuit court judge has denied Christopher and Roberta Laundrie’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents which alleges that they knew Brian Laundrie had killed their daughter.

Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled the Petito family, at this stage, had a valid claim against the Laundries and allowed the lawsuit to advance.

Attorney for Petito family claims Roberta Laundrie sent Brian an ‘odd’ letter

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were traveling together on a cross-country van trip in July 2021. Authorities said Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. After an exhaustive search, Laundrie’s remains were found in the Carlton Reserve in North Port.

Before Petito’s body was found, the Laundries released a statement through their attorney, saying it was their “hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.”

Petito’s parents claim the Laundries put out a false statement, and at the time knew Petito was dead and where her body was located.

Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, says the ruling doesn’t guarantee a trial next year, but it significantly increases the likelihood of the lawsuit reaching the trial phase.

“I’d say it’s more than 50%,” Reilly told Nexstar’s WFLA.

READ: Brian Laundrie’s notebook confession, message to Gabby Petito

In their motion to dismiss the suit, the Laundries claimed they had “fundamental constitutional rights to silence.”

But it was not “necessary or appropriate in this case to resolve these constitutional claims on a motion to dismiss,” the court ruled.

“The contours of the facts are not sufficiently distilled to apply those important guarantees. Those claims are more appropriately addressed, if at all, at the summary judgment stage,” the court order explained.

“If the facts of this case truly were about silence with no affirmative act by the Laundries, the Court would have resolved this case in the Laundries’ favor on the concept of legal duty, or more precisely, the lack of any legal duty for the Laundries to act. Had the Laundries truly stayed silent, the Court would have granted the motion to dismiss in the Laundries’ favor,” the documents stated.

“As alleged by the Plaintiffs, the Laundries made their statement knowing that Gabby was dead, knowing the location of her body, and knowing that her parents were frantically looking for her. If this is true, then the Laundries’ statement was particularly callous and cruel, and it is sufficiently outrageous to state claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress,” the court order said.

Lifetime filming movie based on Gabby Petito

The Laundries made additional arguments in their motion to dismiss the suit, and argued that denying the motion would result in an “avalanche of litigation” for people in similar situations. The court order said the argument missed the mark.

“There will be no avalanche of litigation based on denying the Laundries’ motion to dismiss,” the court order said. “None [of the additional arguments] are sufficient to preclude the Court at the motion to dismiss stage from concluding that the Amended Complaint states causes of action for intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman stabbed over a cigarette

The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man molests child during truth or dare game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested for child molesting after a child told authorities he was assaulted during a game of truth or dare. Police said Gage Reisinger, 27, was arrested Friday. According to a police report, a 6-year-old child told investigators that he was alone with Reisinger for about an hour […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Impaired driver crashes with 3-year-old daughter in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville father could be facing jail time after police say he crashed his car while driving impaired with his child. Police state the arrest was made shortly after midnight Sunday morning. According to Evansville police, officers stopped to help after spotting two cars that had crashed in the area of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Reilly
WEHT/WTVW

3 police officers killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky law enforcement officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky. Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries#Civil Lawsuit#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Carlton Reserve#Wfla
WEHT/WTVW

Abortion rights supporters rally in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Demonstrations in support of abortion rights continue across the country and the Tri-State. A protest was held in front of city hall in Tell City over the weekend. Demonstrators say they are upset that Roe v. Wade was overturned and they think women have the right to an abortion. “I […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver in critical condition after three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A three-vehicle highway accident left one person critically injured Saturday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called out to an accident with injuries at the 4000 block of Highway 144, deputies say. Officials released what they believed happened during the accident. According to authorities, there was a Dodge Ram […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
FORT DODGE, IA
WEHT/WTVW

Truck driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-70

PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m. Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy