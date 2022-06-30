ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

AG Cameron asks Court to reinstate Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked for the Kentucky Court of Appeals to overturn a Jefferson Circuit Court decision stopping the Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law.

"Every day that goes by that the Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law are prevented from taking effect, more unborn lives will be lost,” said Attorney General Cameron. “These laws represent Kentucky’s values and its support for life. We’re moving quickly to defend this important law and to have it restored.”

Cameron filed 'The Writ of Mandamus and Prohibition on Thursday, which is a response to a circuit court's restraining order.

The order from the Jefferson Circuit Court allows for abortions at EMW and Planned Parenthood to resume in the state while the constitutionally of the law is litigated.

“Once an abortion has been performed, the life of that unborn child is over. No court order can bring that child back to life," Cameron added.

ORIGINAL STORY:
Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement following a temporary restraining order on Kentucky's abortion bans, which blocks the state's trigger law and six-week abortion ban.

The Human Life Protection Act, also known as Kentucky's trigger law, prohibited all abortions in the state immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A lawsuit against the Human Life Protection Act was filed Monday.

Cameron says his office will be “seeking relief” from the restraining order.

