Dog enters home and attacks Billings homeowners' puppy

By Phil Van Pelt
KBZK News
 4 days ago
A Billings homeowner had an extremely unusual breaking and entering when an unknown dog came flying through their front door and attacked their dog.

A quiet day turned chaotic for Stacia Morgan on June 22 when a dog she'd never seen chased her dog into her house in an unprovoked attack. Mac, a 10-month-old Great Dane/English Mastiff mix suffered bites to his back, tail and legs but thankfully, none were very serious.

"I was at work and I got the phone call that the dog broke through my gate and was in my house... I had to go check on my wife and dog," said Dale Morgan, the owner of the Heights home.

Thankfully, the couple's two-and-a-half-year-old son was at daycare or things could've been much worse.

"If he would've been home, that dog probably would've attacked my son," added Morgan.

The Morgans still don't know who the dog belongs to, and Dale doubts that will change.

"I don’t think the person that owns the dog is honorable enough to come forward. Especially with as many that know what happened and how many people are talking about it. They still haven’t come forward, so I don’t think that they’re going to. If they do, I’ll be amazed," he said, noting that the dog was wearing a collar.

The incident has rattled both the Morgans and others in the neighborhood and changed how they go outside.

"None of our neighbors put their dogs in the front yard anymore. They all go in the backyard....We live in a really good neighborhood where we have kids that come out and play in the parks and stuff like that and if you have an aggressive dog, we don’t need it by the park," he said.

KBZK News

KBZK News

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

