NIPD: One arrested another wanted in February homicide

 4 days ago
The New Iberia Police are in search of a man wanted in a February 2022 homicide.

Police said they responded to the 1500 block of Montagne Street after a man was found dead inside the residence.

Following an investigation, Detectives obtained warrants on June 28 for 20-year-old Jarason Joseph Provost, for second degree murder and 22-year-old Kyshion Drekvant Vital, for principal to second degree murder.

Vital was arrested on June 29 and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Police continue to search for Provost. If anyone has information on Provosts whereabouts they are asked to contact New Iberia Police at 337-369-2306, Crimestoppers at 337-364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 mobile app.

