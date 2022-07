JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, protests have broken out across the nation, and some members of the Tri-Cities have taken part as well. The "Bans Off Our Bodies Rally" is an abortion rights protest following the Supreme Court's Decision. Its organizers say the goal is to raise awareness about body autonomy and urge lawmakers not to restrict the practice.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO