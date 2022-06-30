ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

‘I felt for the first time I wasn’t alone’: how Pride transformed lives

By David Batty
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tda6Q_0gQuY4kU00

When Richard French-Lowe first went to Pride in London in 1989, he was too afraid to join the march. As a civil servant and serving territorial army soldier, he kept his sexuality hidden because both organisations regarded gay men as a security risk.

But joining the party in Kennington Park, south London, after the march proved to be a transformative experience for French-Lowe, one of about 30 LGBTQ+ people and allies to respond to a Guardian callout about their memories of UK Pride events, 50 years on from the country’s first march.

“I will always remember the sense of safety I felt as I emerged from the underground into a crowd of thousands,” said French-Lowe, 55, a training manager for HS2 from Birmingham. “I felt for the first time that I wasn’t alone, that I wasn’t deviant and that I should be proud of who I am. I remember seeing the leather men and the drag queens, which was all new to me. It introduced me to LGBTQ history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357Xyg_0gQuY4kU00
Richard French-Lowe with his husband at Pride in Birmingham, 2017. Photograph: Richard French-Lowe

In 1990, he joined the Pride march though central London, which he found empowering. “I remember there was a guy in drag, dressed as Margaret Thatcher, who was standing by the gates of Downing Street being turned away by the police,” said French-Lowe, who has dressed in drag for recent marches in Birmingham. “There was lots of humour as well as politics.”

French-Lowe’s experiences are typical of many LGBTQ+ people who attended Pride parades when homosexuality was still a criminal offence, according to Stef Dickers, the special collections and archives manager of Bishopsgate Institute , which is collecting stories and memorabilia, including flyers, banners and T-shirts, from events since the first UK march in 1972.

“Going to the marches was a political move, but it was also about the joy of being surrounded for the first time by other gay people,” said Dickers. “If you look at the people who there in 1972, they were smiling and dancing down the street.”

The programmes donated to the People’s Pride archive , the first of its kind in the UK, show how early events were far less corporate than modern parades, which have featured floats from banks and arms manufacturers, with local gay and lesbian community groups organising picnics, discos and discussions around London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irPot_0gQuY4kU00
Jon Pyper’s first Pride march in London in 1982. Photograph: Jon Pyper

Jon Pyper, 60, a landlord from Goole, sent the Guardian photos of his first Pride march in London in 1982, when he was on the organising committee of the Gay Youth Movement. Dressed in a yellow jump suit, with his hair dyed red, he stands in front of a banner painted like bricks, representing the Stonewall riots in New York in 1969.

“It was the one point in the year, where it seemed like everyone you knew on the scene in London and elsewhere in the country all came together,” said Pyper.

The event was also memorable for other reasons. “Halfway through the march there was a huge thunderstorm,” he recalled. “My red hair dye was not permanent, so it bled into the top of my jumpsuit. I dyed it pink and wore it again the following year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8Lxm_0gQuY4kU00
Jon Pyper’s first Pride march was 1981. Photograph: Handout

For gay men of colour, early marches offered some refuge from racism, not only in mainstream society but within the LGBTQ+ community. Karun Thakar , 62, from London, recalled feeling accepted as a South Asian gay man by Gay Liberation Front activists, but also being targeted for racial abuse.

“You were made to feel unwelcome in gay venues,” said Thakar, the author of books on African and Asian textiles and dress, recalling his first London Pride march in 1982. “It was a different atmosphere at the marches. You felt liberated that people were not just supporting you because you have the same sexuality. They were seeing you as an Asian or black person, and accepting you.”

Dickers said most donations to the People’s Pride archive so far were from white gay men, and he encouraged other groups to share their experiences of black and trans Pride events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICquX_0gQuY4kU00
Nu McAdam and a friend in 2019. Photograph: Nu McAdam

Nu McAdam, 29, from Brighton, a trans, non-binary and disabled illustrator, told the Guardian how liberating it was to take part in their first Pride march in 2006 as a wheelchair user. “I had this big banner saying ‘accept disabled people at Pride’, which my carer held up for me,” McAdam recalled. “And I had a little sign on my cheek that said ‘bi’ on it with a big heart next to it.”

McAdam is now a co-organiser of Brighton Trans Pride, which they say reflects the more radical roots of the early Pride marches. “A lot of the people who come to Trans Pride are not just white, gay males. They are trans women, trans men, non-binary, people of all colours. Trans Pride are the champions of what Pride should be.”

Comments / 29

MarkWalleye
3d ago

Enough is enough! More people need to stand up and speak the truth-  Alphabets have much higher rates of STDs, mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse, tobacco use, and suicide.  Hardly lifestyles to be prideful about or to celebrate!! These lifestyles do NOTHING to contribute to a well functioning society. These people represent less than 3% of our population yet they are "normalizing" their lifestyles and TARGETING children in their indoctrination. The 97% of us who know what bathroom to use and which sports teams to compete need to STOP WORRYING about being "politically correct" and voice your opposition!! These Alphabet lifestyles are NOT NORMAL and we should STOP pretending they are!

Reply
4
Anonymous A Google User
3d ago

Pride has transformed lives all right. And certainly not for the better, but for the worst.

Reply
9
Riff-Raff
4d ago

You may not be alone but you're still really weird.

Reply
16
Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

When Rupert brought Jerry home: Media titan Murdoch and his supermodel bride were all smiles when they toured Australia months after their wedding - now five years later it's all over

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall have ended their six-year marriage and will divorce, to the shock of friends watched the happy power couple in the throes of love. That was no more apparent than when the media titan took his former supermodel bride home to Australia in January 2017, about 10 months after their low-key wedding in London.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Daily Mail

William still smarting about Harry’s racism comments and why Charles could become the 'ghost king' – watch our talk show Palace Confidential for unrivalled royal analysis

Prince William's speech about racism in Britain will have been in part inspired by the fact that he is still 'smarting' about the comments that Harry and Meghan made last year, believes commentator Sarah Vine. The Sussexes' claims about racism in the Royal Family in a 2021 interview with Oprah...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First London#Homosexuality#Gay Pride#South London#Racism#Uk Pride
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

340K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy