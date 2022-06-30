ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Drennan, New Jersey’s 41st state senator for most of the last decade, joins Mercury

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Drennan, a hugely influential political operative who served as executive director of the Senate Majority Office and chief of staff to Senate President Steve Sweeney, has joined Mercury Public Affairs as a managing director. After Sweeney lost his own State Senate re-election bid last year, Drennan stayed on...

newjerseyglobe.com

