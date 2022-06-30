Ex-Penguins defenseman Philip Samuelsson signs in Germany

Former Penguins defenseman Philip Samuelsson has signed with the Fischtown Pinguins of Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

The Pinguins announced Samuelsson’s signing via a release on Thursday.

Samuelsson, 30, was a second-round pick (No. 61 overall) of the Penguins in the 2009 NHL draft and appeared in five NHL games (with no points) for the franchise, all during the 2013-14 season.

The son of Ulf Samuelsson, a popular defenseman who helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992, Philip Samuelsson has also spent time with the Arizona Coyotes.

A native of Sweden, Samuelsson has spent the past three seasons playing in Europe, primarily in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

