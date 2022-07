Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24, handing the question of abortion rights to each individual state. Already, eleven states have passed laws making abortion illegal, and more are expected. Several of those laws have been blocked by lawsuits from places like the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU, but it’s likely that abortion will go on to be illegal in many states, often without exceptions for incest or rape. And yet, it feels like most pro-choice politicians just aren’t doing enough. Every leader who cares about human rights should be devoting themselves to this emergency.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO