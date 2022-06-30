ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man beat up and nearly robbed by unidentified group in Brooklyn

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An unidentified group of men attacked and attempted to rob a 26-year-old man around Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in front of 1081 Fulton St., where the group surrounded the victim.

They then punched and kicked the victim multiple times while searching for property and trying to take things from his pants pockets.

The group was unsuccessful and fled in different directions.

The victim sought medical attention for his injuries.

