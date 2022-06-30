ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jan. 6 Hearings Are Great for Ron DeSantis

By Ewan Palmer
 4 days ago
The Florida governor would be the overwhelming favorite to clinch the GOP nomination in 2024, should Donald Trump not run one way or...

Comments / 38

Ms Independent
4d ago

Just like everything else is all propaganda. He’s too much like Trump and if Trump can’t run again we shouldn’t allow him meaning DeathSatan to run either because we can’t allow what happened to happen again ever

Dan Mutispaugh
4d ago

The hearings to a large extent signify that Trump lacks the ability to run successfully run again.

MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Supreme Court Approves Gov. DeSantis’ Request for Grand Jury To Investigate Immigration and People Trafficking

DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:
Newsweek

