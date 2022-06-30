The Jan. 6 Hearings Are Great for Ron DeSantis
The Florida governor would be the overwhelming favorite to clinch the GOP nomination in 2024, should Donald Trump not run one way or...www.newsweek.com
The Florida governor would be the overwhelming favorite to clinch the GOP nomination in 2024, should Donald Trump not run one way or...www.newsweek.com
Just like everything else is all propaganda. He’s too much like Trump and if Trump can’t run again we shouldn’t allow him meaning DeathSatan to run either because we can’t allow what happened to happen again ever
The hearings to a large extent signify that Trump lacks the ability to run successfully run again.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 38