Canadian government announces extension of current COVID-19 border measures

By Anthony Reyes
 4 days ago
On Wednesday the Canadian government announced the extension of current COVID-19 border measures for travelers entering Canada until at least September 30.

"To help keep people in Canada safe, the Government of Canada put in place border measures to reduce the risk of the importation and transmission of COVID-19 and new variants in Canada related to international travel.

Today, the Government of Canada announced it is extending current border measures for travellers entering Canada. Requirements for travellers arriving to Canada are expected to remain in effect until at least September 30, 2022."
- Public Health Agency of Canada

Americans crossing the border must be fully vaccinated and are mandated to use the ArriveCAN app to submit information. They may also be subject to random arrival testing. You can find the current border measures here .

Congressman Brian Higgins (D, NY-26), who serves as co-chair of the Canada-US Interparliamentary Group and the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, recently called for an end to the use of the ArriveCAN app and released the following statement in response to the announcement:

“For communities living on either side of the United States – Canada border, the days stretching between Canada Day and Independence Day typically represent one of the busiest for cross-border travel. It is a time to celebrate our shared bond, respect national traditions and simply enjoy time with our friends and families on the opposite side of the border during the height of the summer. Continued hurdles to the free flow of people across the Northern Border are fizzling the fireworks border communities customarily enjoy this time of year. What now amounts to two and a half years of border restrictions, are breaking the U.S.-Canada relationship and our economies.”
- Rep. Higgins

