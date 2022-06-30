ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor Says Wives Must Obey Husbands, Make Pancakes If They Demand

By Anders Anglesey
 4 days ago
Pastor Jared Pozarnsky justified his comments about pancakes with passages from the...

AP_000072.5d48135cab274bacb7b3d224c335c8d9.0256
4d ago

Triple his life insurance, make sure it doubles if it’s an accident, then call 911 and tell the operator it seems your husband is dead because he choked on pancakes.

Reply(24)
292
Keke
4d ago

Good Lord, save the women of his church. We have agency and are not owned by men. My kind, loving, Hella Good looking husband would never demand anything from me because we are equals in our relationship. He eats what WE cook together!

Reply(40)
242
DallasFortWorth
3d ago

I tried that on my first wife 47 years ago. Now after 44 years married to a great little woman. I found out really quick. A man eats what his wife puts on the plate like it or not. 🤣

Reply(13)
114
 

The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
Colorado Newsline

The un-Christian ways of Lauren Boebert

In my nearly 30-year career in the nation’s capital with the National Association of Evangelicals, it was my privilege to watch the give and take of politics and religion. The Founders’ brilliance has sought to balance “liberty and justice for all” by creating a society where strong religious convictions and strong political civility could go […] The post The un-Christian ways of Lauren Boebert appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Priests join in mocking Megyn Kelly over her ‘scoop’ that the pope may resign

Megyn Kelly has been mocked for her seemingly unfounded Twitter report that Pope Francis was about to resign, with priests even having fun at her expense.Kelly took to Twitter from the Vatican, which she visited on vacation, to say that she had seen a number of Cardinals, which her tour guide had insisted was “unusual.”Her trip to the Vatican coincided with the Pope cancelling a trip to Africa because of knee issues he is suffering, and calling a meeting of Cardinals in August.“We just happened to be here on a family vacation when we just read that news broke about...
RELIGION
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
Mary Duncan

Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn’t.
Daily Montanan

Church votes to remove controversial pastor after learning of addiction to prescription meds

The controversial minister of a Sidney church who garnered headlines touring the state, appearing alongside conservative politicians and railing against a number of issues, including critical race theory and LGBTQ rights, has been “disqualified” as the pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church. A statement by the Fellowship Baptist Church released Monday afternoon explains: “During the several […] The post Church votes to remove controversial pastor after learning of addiction to prescription meds appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
