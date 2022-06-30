Pastor Says Wives Must Obey Husbands, Make Pancakes If They Demand
Pastor Jared Pozarnsky justified his comments about pancakes with passages from the...www.newsweek.com
Pastor Jared Pozarnsky justified his comments about pancakes with passages from the...www.newsweek.com
Triple his life insurance, make sure it doubles if it’s an accident, then call 911 and tell the operator it seems your husband is dead because he choked on pancakes.
Good Lord, save the women of his church. We have agency and are not owned by men. My kind, loving, Hella Good looking husband would never demand anything from me because we are equals in our relationship. He eats what WE cook together!
I tried that on my first wife 47 years ago. Now after 44 years married to a great little woman. I found out really quick. A man eats what his wife puts on the plate like it or not. 🤣
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 821