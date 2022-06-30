ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run & Swap Meet in Anniston

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9th will be the Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run & Swap Meet. This event is hosted by the Event by Wingmen MC, Calhoun County at 3304 Alexandria Rd, Anniston, AL 36201 at 11:00 am. Join them on July 9, 2022 for the Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run and Swap Meet. Registration starts at 11:00 am, kick stands up 12:00 pm. Everyone is invited to participate in all events. Motorcycle apparel, parts and accessories. Feel free to bring a table and items.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Sheriff Offers Free Firearms Training!

Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free firearms training class called BE ARMED! BE PREPARED! BE SAFE! The Citizen’s firearms class is used to instruct citizens on safety, use of force, and applicable laws. A range training will follow on an upcoming Saturday for attendees (date(s) to be announced). This event will be held at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Art in the Garden in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Join pottery enthusiast and AM&G Educator Maryellyn Hawbaker as you can explore the art of pottery using molds, botanical impressions, and glazes. Create your own unique piece of functional art in this two-part Art in the Garden workshop. Part One includes a demonstration of how to form bowls using molds, a walk through […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Animal Show Traveling for Multiple Shows in Anniston and Oxford

Anniston and Oxford, AL – The Anniston Museum Animal Show will be presented at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Thursday, July 7th at 10:00 am. Get to know some of the animals who call the museum home! Learn about their habitats, their personalities and more! On July 8th the show will also be presented at the Oxford […]
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
City
Alexandria, AL
Anniston, AL
Cars
Calhoun Journal

Missing Child in Weaver

Weaver, AL – Chris Edge is making a plea for any help locating his missing son who ran away Thursday night. The missing child’s name is Christian and he goes by the nickname “Chicken”. He is approximately 5’10” and 120lbs and he is 17 years old. A police report has been made with the Weaver Police […]
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Wacky Wednesday Coming Up for July

Anniston, AL – Every first and third Wednesday in June and July join the fun of Wacky Wednesday in Zinn Park. The fun will be between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Join Main Street Anniston and Anniston Parks and Recreation for Wacky Wednesday beginning on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at 10:30 am in Zinn Park. This FREE […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Summer Fest in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9th will be a Summer Fest at Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery. They will have vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, a photographer on site, and more! Don’t miss the fun, right here in Calhoun County! They will have plenty of “cool” activities to beat the heat, including their air conditioned retail […]
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horseshoe#Vehicles
Calhoun Journal

June 28, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton’s – “I Have A Pot Problem” is Back at the Anniston Library

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at 2pm Sherry Blanton will present “I Have A Pot Problem” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Sherry enjoys creating beautiful gardens. She is as enthusiastic about the containers as she is about the plants! Learn how satisfying it s to garden in containers! This event is free and open to the public. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jim ‘N Nick’s Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s is holding their grand opening ribbon cutting in Oxford on July 6th. Jim ‘N Nick’s, known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, will celebrate the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special remarks from Mayor Craft, incoming […]
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Calhoun Journal

City of Weaver in the Process of Obtaining Ownership of Well

Weaver, AL – On June 30th the Calhoun County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with the City of Weaver to purchase the main city well next to the Weaver High School from the board. The well, located on a 25*25 lot, had previously been leased to the city of Weaver for a 50 year term. This lease expired two years ago, but neither party realized it. The city of Weaver applied and was approved for a grant to cover much needed upgrades to the well, but the funds cannot be released without established ownership. Mayor Wayne Willis spoke to the Calhoun Journal and stated how much he appreciated the County Board of Education working with the city. “We have always valued the relationship with the BOE and hope to have all the necessary agreements signed within a month.” He also explained that funds from the grant will be used for a generator and an upgrade to the pump itself.
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

ALEA: ‘Stay Alive, Think Before You Drive’ this Fourth of July

Calhoun County, AL –The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) shared that despite the recent record-breaking gas prices, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are expecting to see crowded roadways once more over this Fourth of July holiday weekend as citizens and visitors from all over travel to various destinations to enjoy time with friends and family. As the anticipated holiday weekend nears, ALEA would like to remind everyone to “Stay Alive, Think Before You Drive” this Fourth of July.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Traffic Accident Involving Jacksonville Woman

Jacksonville, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that they are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash on July 3. Authorities say 25-year-old Monica Nabers was fatally injured when the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup she was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. This happened around 3:30 am on […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

First on the Tee

Oxford, AL – Robinson-Stumpfig hit the button as clock strikes 12, becomes first team to register for Sunny King Charity Classic By Al Muskewitz Cody Robinson didn’t waste any time. The 27-year-old Georgia convenience store operator checked in Thursday to see if Friday’s launch of online registration for this year’s Sunny King Charity Classic was […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Investigation at the Oldest Saloon in Alabama, Anniston’s Peerless Saloon & Grille

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston asked “Any TrueCrime fans out there?” Jeepers Investigations announced their upcoming investigation at the oldest saloon still standing in Alabama, The Peerless Saloon & Grille! You may recognize the Peerless from a few scenes in the Netflix movie “Devil All The Time”, where Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan filmed, and reportedly ate there even between scenes (the food REALLY is that good!)
Calhoun Journal

Kids Friday Movie Matinee in Anniston

Anniston, AL –  Enjoy a free kids Friday movie matinee at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Friday, July 1st from 12:00 to  2:00 pm. Enjoy a movie and some FREE popcorn! If you like, bring a sack lunch to enjoy while you watch! To see a list of what movies will be playing, please visit their event […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Build a Bog Workshop in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 7th Longleaf Botanical Gardens will host a Build a Bog Workshop from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Join the Longleaf Botanical Gardens crew to build a bog this summer! They are building three raised bog gardens for visitors of all ages to learn about the bog’s moist environment and the types of plants that thrive in them. Build a Bog with staff and learn how you could create a happy home for pitcher plants and other native bog-thriving plants. Build a Bog Workshop is great for gardeners ages 8 and up and limited to 20 people. The workshop is $10 per person. AM&G members receive a $5 discount. Register today at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Commission Responds to Accusations of Improper Actions by County Animal Control

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 each Calhoun County Commissioner, the county attorney, the county administrator, the Alabama Veterinarian Board, and the President of the Alabama Animal Control Association received a certified letter from Tina Absher with A Rottweiler Empire Rescue, Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization containing allegations of concerning behavior as it […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy