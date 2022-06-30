ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Proper Fade: Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Reportedly Gets Cellblock Beatdown

By Christopher Smith
 4 days ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

The man alleged to have murdered Nipsey Hussle has suffered injuries behind bars, reportedly due to being the target of physical assault.
According to reports , Eric Holder Jr. was not present at his trial on Tuesday (June 28th) in a Los Angeles courtroom due to sustaining injuries that he received after being physically assaulted while in custody. The attack on the 32-year-old happened after he had left the courtroom at 4 P.M. on Monday (June 27th). “Based on some unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today,” Judge H. Clay Jacke told the court on Tuesday. He then instructed jurors to prepare to return Wednesday unless otherwise advised. “[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen and his eye is swollen,” said Aaron Jansen, Holder’s public defender to reporters afterward.

Holder, a Rollin’ 60s gang member, is accused of fatally shooting the popular rapper and philanthropist outside of his clothing store, The Marathon, in his hometown of Crenshaw in South Los Angeles on March 31st, 2019. His defense lawyer claimed in his opening statements that “This is a case about the heat of passion,” alleging that Hussle accused the gang member of snitching. He would then argue that the accusation “enraged and enflamed” Holder to the point that he went and shot Nipsey Hussle “a mere nine minutes later” before realizing what he’d done.

Closing arguments for the trial are expected to begin on Thursday due to the delay. The defense plans to bring two witnesses to testify on their behalf, and that could be less than a day’s time in court. Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces life in prison if convicted.

