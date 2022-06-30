Artist explores escapism, feminine energy

Yvette Reyes used to go with her father to the Toledo Museum of Art when she was a little girl, and it changed her life.

“I didn’t necessarily know what I was looking at but I loved the beautiful colors and the shapes and compositions of things,” said Reyes, a local artist who graduated from Clay High School in 2001. “I like the meticulous detail it takes to create.”

Reyes’ work ranges from colorful portraits to a series of fairy paintings that have become her trademark.

“[I’ve] been making art since I was little. I’ve always used it as a form of therapy. I created a coloring book called Escapism , which is how I see my art,” said Reyes. “The fairy series in particular is the embodiment of feminine energy — mystical but strong.”

Reyes sell her artwork on her website yvettemichellereyes.com .

■ Stop by Fifth Third Center at One SeaGate on Thursday to see some of the best stained glass art in America.

Presented by the Roots of Humanity Foundation, The Seven Pillars of Humanity is on display as part of Confluence: Toledo 2022, a joint conference of the Stained Glass Association of America and the Society of American Mosaic Artists.

“The seven pillar windows are a wonderful presentation to some of the greatest stained glass art imaginable,” said artist and creator Tom Holdman , also a founding board member of the Roots of Humanity Foundation, in a press release. “More importantly, they depict the characteristics found in the best of humanity throughout the world. The pillars inspire and uplift as people see the tenets of these characteristics through different scenes from the history of the world. The pillars are inspiring, but also full of fun and educational origins of discovery such as an actual piece of the moon found in the Knowledge pillar window.”

The Seven Pillars of Humanity is on display from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit rootsofhumanity.org .

■ Muralist Terry Burton’s latest work is set to be unveiled at a special ribbon cutting event at 3 p.m. Thursday at Waterhouse Bath and Kitchen Studio in Perrysburg.

Burton’s mural depicts the life cycle of water and is inspired by a quote credited to Leonardo Da Vinci: “Water is the driving force of all nature.” Burton has worked on the mural for most of June.

Waterhouse Bath and Kitchen Studio is located at 125 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg.

■ Canadian Anishinaabe-Ojibway artist Bonnie Devine paints a new mural directly on a gallery wall of the University of Michigan Museum of Art beginning July 6, as part of its current exhibit Watershed .

The mural, titled The Gift , will depict a brightly colored map of the Great Lakes region looking out at a highway across the land. The mural will be painted in public during gallery hours while visitors can watch and interact with the artist.

"We're very excited to have Bonnie create this mural while the exhibition is open so our visitors can experience the creation of this work in real time. That's not something we're able to do often and I think it will be really wonderful for our visitors," wrote Jennifer Friess , associate curator of photography and the curator for the Watershed exhibition, in a press release.

Work is expected to continue through July 15.

The University of Michigan Museum of Art is located at 525 S. State St. in Ann Arbor. For more information, visit umma.umich.edu .

■ Rocker and artist John Mellencamp displays his mixed media exhibit Paintings and Assemblages at the Mansfield Art Center through Aug. 7.

Mellencamp’s provocative pictures depict life in these United States, ranging from the beautiful to the horrific. His artistic style harkens back to the German Expressionism of the early 20th century, with artists like Otto Dix and Max Beckmann cited as influences.

The Mansfield Art Center is located at 700 Marion Ave. in Mansfield. For more information, visit mansfieldartcenter.org .

■ All Washed Up is Vermilion’s artistic salute to driftwood art. Entries are being accepted now for this day of fun and creativity on July 23 in Exchange Park in downtown Vermilion. All works are created out of driftwood and other washed-up items from the shores of Lake Erie.

All Washed Up takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Exchange Park, located at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Main Street. For more information on entering the driftwood art contest, visit mainstreetvermilion.org/driftwood .

■ Bowling Green State University hosts the 15th annual Northwest Ohio Community Art Exhibition through July 15 at the Dorothy Uber Bryan Gallery, located in the BGSU Fine Art Center. This year’s juried show features 108 works by 41 artists from five northwest Ohio counties.

For more information, visit bgsu.edu/gallery .

