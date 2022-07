A young person who claimed to be from Northport, Alabama threatened racial violence in a video that sparked panic in Tuscaloosa County Thursday. The Tuscaloosa County School System alerted parents and community members to the video Thursday afternoon, saying that they and the county sheriff's office had become aware of a video in which a person threatened violence at a school, then said something indicating they may live in the area.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO