CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Tommy Vallejos has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Tennessee state representative, District 67. Vallejos said he has served his country and community for nearly 40 years: as a 21-year veteran in the US Army Infantry; as a county commissioner; as a pastor; and as a gang awareness teacher and mentor. Vallejos served eight years as a county commissioner, with seven years on the Budget Committee. Through his eight years, he has served on various Montgomery County committees.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO