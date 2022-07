Nashville, Tenn.–Established in 1978, Metro Nashville Arts Commission is the office of Arts & Culture for the city of Nashville and Davidson County. We believe the arts produce a more vibrant and equitable community. Further, we strive to ensure that the broad scope of Nashvillians has access to a creative life through community investments, artist and organizational training, public art, and direct programs that involve residents in all forms of arts and culture. Needless to say we are very pleased with the number of physical displays of art we have placed throughout Nashville for the enjoyment of the entire community.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO