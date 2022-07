The Crash 4 Flashback Tapes give you the opportunity to unlock even more levels in the game, which present you with a significant challenge if you want to beat them and claim all of the rewards on offer. Even the way you collect these tapes is hard, as you'll need to reach the collectible within its featured level without dying even once, otherwise it'll be locked out for that run and you'll need to restart the stage for another attempt. If you want to know which levels they're included in and what you'll unlock by finding them on your first life, then we've got that information covered in our Crash 4 Flashback Tapes locations guide.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO