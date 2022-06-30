Foods You Should Eat If You Need More Calcium

Because calcium is so important for our health, guidelines on how much individuals should be consuming each day have been established by the Food and Nutrition Board (FNB) at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (via the National Institutes of Health ). For infants, this guideline has been set at an adequate intake (AI) of 200 milligrams for babies below 6 months and 260 milligrams for babies age 7-12 months. For children age 1-3 years, the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) is 700 milligrams, while children age 4–8 need 1,000 milligrams. Because puberty is a time of rapid growth, calcium needs are highest during this time. Tweens and teens age 9–18 require 1,300 milligrams daily, regardless of gender. During our prime adult years (age 19–50) both men and women have an RDA of 1,000 milligrams. Once women hit menopause (around age 51), the RDA increases to 1,200 milligrams. For men, the RDA shifts from 1,000 to 1,200 after they pass 70. Unlike some other micronutrients, calcium needs don't increase during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

But how much calcium are Americans actually getting? Average calcium intake from both food and supplements is 1,156 milligrams for adult men and 1,009 milligrams for adult women. But a whopping 39% of all individuals age four and older don't meet the minimum requirement for calcium, known as the estimated average requirement. If you need more calcium in your diet, here are the best foods to add to your grocery list.

Milk

We've all heard that milk "does a body good," and when it comes to calcium, that's not just clever marketing. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) considers milk and other dairy products an essential food group because of their high calcium levels. Calcium content varies slightly, however, based on the fat percentage of milk. As Integris Health explained, a cup of whole milk contains 27% of your daily calcium needs, while the same size serving of reduced-fat or nonfat milk contains 29%.

Unfortunately, people are drinking less milk than they used to. According to NPR , the average American drinks 18 gallons a year, down from around 30 gallons in the 1970s. For those who still guzzle the white stuff, a 2019 survey focusing on consumers' attitudes and behaviors when it comes to milk and plant-based alternatives found that 61% drank milk because of its high calcium content.

Calcium is integral to bone health. The vast majority of calcium in the body -- a staggering 98% of it -- is found in our bones and teeth (via the National Institutes of Health ). Calcium gives our bones their strength and density. The body uses our bones as a sort of calcium "bank," making "deposits" and "withdrawals" of this important micronutrient as needed to keep circulating levels of calcium tightly controlled. If you don't consume enough calcium to meet your daily needs, your body will strip the calcium it needs from your bones.

Hard Cheeses

Cheese is another dairy product that's packed with calcium, although how much you'll get depends on which cheeses you prefer. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) , hard cheeses like cheddar, parmesan, Emmental, and Gruyere have about 240 milligrams of calcium per 30-gram (one ounce) serving.

The bad news is that even if you're a real cheese lover , you may not actually be getting as much calcium as you think. That's because, as the National Institutes of Health noted, our digestive systems aren't very good at absorbing calcium. How much we absorb depends on the source of the calcium and how much we consume. We absorb about 30% of the calcium in dairy products (including cheese) and fortified foods. But calcium absorption from plant foods is pretty abysmal -- as low as just 5%. That's because these plant sources of calcium contain "anti-nutrients" like oxalic acid and phytic acid that interfere with calcium absorption. Caffeine can also decrease absorption. Ironically, the percentage of calcium you absorb from food or supplements decreases as the amount of calcium consumed increases.

Soft Cheeses

According to NutritionData , one cup of lowfat cottage cheese contains 138 milligrams of calcium -- 14% of your daily needs. Meanwhile, a 30-gram (one ounce) serving size of soft cheeses like Camembert, mozzarella, or brie has about 120–121 milligrams of calcium (via the International Osteoporosis Foundation ).

The more calcium-rich foods you consume, the less likely you are to get osteoporosis, a condition in which the bones become thin, weak, and prone to fractures. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation , 10 million Americans have osteoporosis, and another 44 million have osteopenia (low bone density). If you think osteoporosis is something you don't need to worry about until you're much older, think again. Per WebMD , bone thinning can happen at any age, and often has no symptoms until the first broken bone.

The research, however, is more mixed than you might expect. In its analysis of past research, the National Institutes of Health noted that some studies have shown a correlation between increased calcium intake and bone density, but in some cases, these results are seen only in women. In other instances, no direct connection between the two factors can be found. The NIH also pointed out that "for the most part, the observational evidence does not show that increasing calcium intakes reduces the risk of fractures and falls in older adults." Despite sometimes contradictory research results, the Food and Drug Administration allows manufacturers to make the health claim that use of calcium supplements reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

Yogurt

Although Greek yogurt is generally considered a healthier choice than regular yogurt because it contains less milk sugars and more protein, it actually has less calcium. An eight-ounce serving of Greek yogurt contains 22% of our daily needs, while the same amount of regular yogurt contains 34% (via Healthline ).

When it comes to calcium and bone health, there's a second key nutrient that people often overlook: vitamin D. As the National Institutes of Health explained, vitamin D improves the absorption of calcium. It's a fat-soluble vitamin that can be found naturally in a small number of foods and is often added to others or taken as a supplement. it can also be produced by the skin when it's exposed to sunlight. In the kidneys, vitamin D is converted into its "active" form, known as calcitriol. In addition to assisting with calcium absorption from the diet, calcitriol is needed by specialized bone cells to produce new bone. Unfortunately, many Americans don't meet the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for vitamin D of 15–20 mcg, depending on age. More than 20% of people in the United States are at risk of vitamin D insufficiency or deficiency, which also means they're less likely to be getting enough calcium. Fortunately, dairy products, including yogurt, are often fortified with vitamin D by manufacturers to improve the bioavailability of the calcium they contain. So be sure to check the Nutrition Facts label of your favorite brands to see if vitamin D has been added.

Canned Sardines

If you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or just don't like dairy that much, the good news is that there are plenty of other foods that can help you meet your calcium needs. If you don't mind the taste, canned sardines are an excellent source, because they contain the fishes' calcium-rich bones. A 3.5-ounce serving of canned sardines contains a whopping 382 milligrams of calcium -- roughly 38% of your daily needs. Conveniently, the same serving size contains 68% of your daily vitamin D needs as well (via NutritionData ).

Beyond its importance as a bone-builder, calcium also serves as an electrolyte. As the Cleveland Clinic explained, "electrolytes are substances that have a natural positive or negative electrical charge when dissolved in water." Cells use electrolytes to transmit electrical charges, which are necessary for muscle and nerve function as well as many chemical reactions. Because they're so powerful, electrolyte levels are closely controlled by our bodies to ensure everything stays balanced. There are seven electrolytes: four with a positive charge (calcium, sodium, potassium, and magnesium) and three with a negative charge (chloride, phosphate, and bicarbonate). As an electrolyte, calcium assists with muscle contractions (include maintaining a normal heart rhythm), blood clotting, and the normal functioning of many enzymes (via the Merck Manual ).

Fortified Orange Juice

If you love washing your breakfast down with a big glass of orange juice (or a mimosa or two during weekend brunch), you're not alone. In 2018–2019, the average American drank 2.54 gallons of orange juice annually. That sounds like a lot, but it's less than half the amount we were drinking just 20 years earlier. In 2000–2001, per-capita OJ consumption was 5.18 gallons (via Statista ).

Oranges aren't innately rich in vitamin C. One fruit has only about 5% of your daily vitamin C needs and no vitamin D (via NutritionData ). But the good news for OJ lovers is that orange juice is a food commonly fortified with both calcium and vitamin D. According to Harvard Medical School , "major brands are selling orange juice with about 350 milligrams (mg) of calcium and 100 international units of vitamin D added to each 8-ounce serving."

While anyone can fall short of meeting their calcium needs, the National Institutes of Health has identified two groups at greatest risk. First, anyone who avoids dairy products is more likely to not be getting enough calcium, since dairy foods are the richest food sources of calcium. The second group are postmenopausal women. The RDA for women increases from 1,000 milligrams to 1,200 milligrams once menopause hits, and some postmenopausal women don't increase their calcium intake accordingly. This is dangerous because the drop in estrogen that comes with menopause also hinders calcium absorption and increases loss of calcium in the urine.

Calcium-Set Tofu

Tofu can be an excellent source of calcium, but it depends on which type you choose. According to a 2015 article published in Today's Dietitian , "the procedure for making all types of tofu follows the same general principles. First, a coagulant is added to soymilk—the liquid expressed from soaked soybeans." The coagulated soymilk can be eaten as is (silken tofu) or the soymilk can be allowed to form curds, which are then pressed to remove liquid and cut into blocks (firm and extra-firm tofu).

The coagulant traditionally used is nigari, a type of magnesium chloride salt. But today, most manufacturers use calcium sulfate, which leads to a finished product that's rich in calcium. Many brands use a combination of nigari and calcium sulfate to set their tofu. For example, a 3-ounce serving of silken tofu made without calcium sulfate has only 20 milligrams of calcium, while the same serving size of silken tofu set with calcium sulfate contains 60 milligrams. A 3-ounce serving of firm tofu made with calcium sulfate has 150 milligrams of calcium, while the same quantity of firm tofu made with a combination of nigari and calcium sulfate has 80–100 milligrams.

Americans are eating more tofu than ever before. In July 2021, approximately 9.5 million Americans reported buying one or two packages of tofu in the previous month, while 3.6 million bought three or four packages and roughly 3 million bought five or more packages (via Statista ).

Edamame

Although calcium-set tofu is a great source of non-dairy calcium, regular ol' soybeans are no slouch in this department, either. According to NutritionData , a one-cup serving of prepared frozen edamame (immature soybeans) provides about 10% of your daily calcium needs.

Because it's a powerful electrolyte, circulating calcium levels are tightly controlled in the body. The normal range for blood calcium is a narrow 8.5–10.2 milligrams/deciliter, although some labs may use slightly different ranges (via UCSF Health ). The primary controllers of calcium balance are the parathyroid glands. These are four pea-sized organs that sit directly behind the much larger thyroid gland in the neck. When circulating levels of calcium are too low, the parathyroid glands release parathyroid hormone (PTH). PTH simultaneously triggers the bones to release calcium into the bloodstream, stops the kidneys from releasing calcium into the urine, and causes the kidneys to produce more of the active form of vitamin D (via You and Your Hormones ).

Calcium levels also appear to be influenced by calcitonin, a hormone made in the parafollicular cells (C-cells) of the thyroid gland. Calcitonin performs the opposite function of PTH, working to lower blood calcium levels. It does this by stopping the activity of osteoclasts, the bone cells responsible for breaking down bone to release calcium. Calcitonin also tells the kidneys to allow more calcium to leave the body via urine (via You and Your Hormones ).

White Beans

Beans, particularly white beans, are another great vegan source of calcium. According to NutritionData , a one-cup serving of canned white beans contains 19% of the calcium we need.

Although the amount of calcium circulating in the blood is tightly controlled, things can get out of balance for a variety of reasons. According to the Merck Manual , hypocalcemia (low blood calcium) can have many causes. In some individuals, the parathyroid glands are either totally absent, have been damaged, or are underactive, meaning there isn't enough parathyroid hormone (PTH) to stimulate the osteoclast cells to release calcium from the bones into the bloodstream. In some cases, individuals may have normal PTH levels, but their osteoclasts don't respond appropriately; this is known as pseudohypoparathyroidism. Insufficient magnesium intake can also lead to hypocalcemia, because magnesium is needed to make PTH. Vitamin D deficiency, pancreatitis, and kidney dysfunction are also possible causes.

Some medications, including certain antibiotics, anti-seizure drugs, and corticosteroids, can cause calcium levels to dip too low. And of course not eating enough calcium, as well as GI disorders that impair calcium absorption, can lead to hypocalcemia. Hypocalcemia often doesn't cause any symptoms until it's moderately advanced. Low calcium levels can lead to dry skin, brittle nails, coarse hair, muscle cramps, memory loss, depression, and even hallucinations. If calcium levels get very low, individuals will experience tingling in their lips, tongue, fingers, and feet, as well as muscle aches, spams, and rigidity. Seizures and abnormal heart rhythms can also occur.

Some Ancient Grains

Although grains generally aren't a good source of calcium, some "ancient grains" do contain a decent amount of this micronutrient. And, as a bonus, they're all gluten-free and high in protein and fiber (via Healthline ). A one-cup serving of amaranth, for instance, contains 116 milligrams of calcium (via NutritionData ), while the same size serving of teff contains 123 milligrams (via The Washington Post ).

According to the Cleveland Clinic , because circulating calcium levels are so tightly controlled, simply eating a ton of calcium-rich foods usually isn't enough to cause elevated blood levels. But a too-high blood calcium level, known as hypercalcemia, is a relatively common condition. It can be the result of more than 25 diseases, certain medications, and dehydration. Hyperparathyroidism is the leading cause of hypercalcemia. In this condition, one or more of the parathyroid glands produce too much parathyroid hormone (PTH). These high levels of PTH cause too much calcium to leave the bones and enter the bloodstream. Lung, breast, and certain types of bone cancer can also cause dangerously high levels of circulating calcium, as can some diuretics, lithium, and the overuse of calcium carbonate antacids like Tums .

Hypercalcemia often doesn't cause symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they include frequent urination, fatigue, bone pain, muscle aches and cramps, GI upset, lethargy, depression, and changes in cognitive abilities. If left untreated, however, hypercalcemia can eventually lead to brittle bones and fractures, kidney stones, kidney failure, high blood pressure, and slowed heart rate.

Poppy Seeds

They may be tiny, but poppy seeds pack a big punch of calcium. According to NutritionData , a single tablespoon boasts 13% of the daily value (DV) of calcium.

It's unclear what impact, if any, calcium intake may have on heart disease risk. According to the National Institutes of Health , "calcium binds fatty acids, so it can reduce lipid [fat] absorption and might therefore lower [heart disease] risk." Many studies have indeed found a link between consuming less calcium and greater risk for high blood pressure and atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries). In fact, those who consume more than 2,100 milligrams of calcium daily are 27% less likely to have atherosclerosis than those who consume around 300 milligrams daily, according to one study. However, it doesn't appear that calcium has any impact on the likelihood of having a heart attack or dying from heart disease. Some research has even suggested that long-term use of calcium supplements may increase heart disease risk by 15%.

So, what's the verdict? The NIH noted that "an expert panel convened by the National Osteoporosis Foundation and American Society for Preventive Cardiology determined ... that calcium intakes with or without vitamin D from foods or supplements neither increase nor decrease the risk of [heart disease] or [heart disease] mortality."

Almonds

Almonds are an excellent source of calcium. According to NutritionData , a single ounce contains 7% of our daily calcium needs (and hats off to you if you can limit yourself to just one ounce of nuts at a time). Unfortunately, almonds also contain an "anti-nutrient" that can make absorbing this calcium more difficult.

According to Healthline , phytate (phytic acid) is a substance found in the seeds of plants that provides a stored source of the mineral phosphorous, which the seed will need when it begins to grow. When eaten by humans, however, phytate can impair the absorption of minerals such as iron, zinc, and calcium, and may lead to mineral deficiencies. Almonds are very high in this anti-nutrient, containing between 0.4% and 9.4% phytate by dry weight. The good news is that there are several things you can do to reduce the phytate content of almonds and other plant foods. Soaking, sprouting (germinating), or fermenting phytate-rich foods can reduce their phytate content.

But don't expect almonds' phytate levels to decrease substantially after soaking. In a 2019 study published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, researchers measured phytate content before and after soaking almonds in water for 24 hours at room temperature. After a day-long bath, the almonds' phytate level had decreased by just 4.75%. While that's enough to be statistically significant, it may not be a big enough reduction to impact calcium absorption.

Spinach

On paper, spinach is a great source of calcium. A one-cup serving of cooked spinach provides 24% of your daily calcium needs, according to NutritionData . But the problem is spinach's high oxalate content. According to Healthline , oxalate (oxalic acid) is an organic compound found in many plant foods. Oxalate binds to minerals -- usually calcium -- to create a salt, and these salts leave the body through both stool and urine. This means that high-oxalate foods can impair proper absorption of dietary calcium -- and in some individuals, calcium oxalate salts collect in the kidneys and become kidney stones.

While several substances can concentrate in the kidneys and become stones, the National Kidney Foundation noted that calcium oxalate accounts for the majority of stones. These stones can be extremely painful to pass and may require surgical removal. They're also much more common than you might think: Roughly 9% of women and 11% of men will get kidney stones at least once in their lives, and having one kidney stone puts you at much higher risk for additional stones. Kidney stones increase your risk for chronic kidney disease.

The University of Chicago identified spinach, both cooked and raw, as the food with the highest oxalate content per serving. One half-cup serving of cooked spinach contains 755 milligrams of oxalate. For those who need to follow a low-oxalate diet, they recommend getting no more than 100 milligrams a day, which means spinach is off the menu entirely.

Collard Greens

If you need an easy, dairy-free way to bump up your calcium intake, give collard greens a try. A single one-cup serving of boiled and drained collard greens contains a whopping 266 milligrams of calcium -- 27% of your daily needs (via NutritionData ).

But what if you don't like collard greens or any of the other foods on this list? If you're worried you're not getting enough calcium from the food you eat, dietary supplements are always an option. According to the National Institutes of Health , calcium is sold as a standalone supplement, as part of targeted formulas for bone health (often with vitamin D), and is often included in daily multivitamins. Dosages in multivitamins generally range from 200 to 300 milligrams, while calcium-specific supplements tend to contain 500 to 600 milligrams. The two most commonly used forms of calcium in supplements are calcium carbonate and calcium citrate. Absorption is improved when calcium is taken with a meal, and those with low stomach acid will have better results with calcium citrate.

According to WebMD , calcium supplements are generally considered safe when taken at the recommended dosage of 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams daily for adults. Side effects are minor and can include belching and gas. It's not a good idea, however, to take high doses of calcium that exceed the tolerable upper limit (UL) set for this mineral. The UL is 2,500 milligrams for adults age 19–50 and 2,000 milligrams for those over 50.

